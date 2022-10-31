Facebook N1 Social Media in Tanzania, WhatsApp N1 Social Network

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has recently released its Communication Statistics for Q3 2002, indicating that the number of users of internet services has increased by +6.7% from 29,169,958 in June to 31,122,163 in September.

TCRA provides information on the performance of the telecom sector every quarter. The purpose of the data is to provide a summary of the sector’s development.

Internet Users

The increase in internet users has shown a growth of approximately 17% per year over the last five years. In 2017, there were 16,106,636 million users and at the end of 2021, they increased to 29,103,482 million.

Social Media and Social Networks Users

Five social media and networks are most used in Tanzania. In order of data used, these are: FaceBook (GB 2.59 billion), YouTube (1.91 billion GB), WhatsApp (1.58 billion GB), TikTok (999 million GB), and Instagram (531 million GB), followed by other networks.

The five most accessed social media and networks through a single device (phone, laptop, keyboard, desktop) are: Facebook (3,487,393 million devices), WhatsApp (3,415,917 million devices), YouTube (2,846,839 Million), Instagram (2610,509 million devices), and TikTok (1,601,392 million devices).