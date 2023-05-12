Expedia Group Pledges to Promote Tourism in Tanzania

One of the world’s largest online travel agents, Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), has pledged to cooperate with the Government of Tanzania through the Tourism Board (TTB), to promote and bring more tourists to Tanzania.

The pledge was made on 8th May 2023 during a meeting in Seattle, USA, where Andrew Van Der Feltz, Global Senior Director of Business Development for Expedia Group Media Solutions, conversed with Dr Hassan Abbas, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources.

Earlier, the Tanzanian delegation also had the opportunity to greet Ariane Gorin, President of Expedia for Business, who stressed that Tanzania is a country with unique attractions.

On his part, Dr Abbasi, who was accompanied by the Chief Executive of TTB, Damasi Mfugale, assured the Expedia executives that Tanzania has now decided to come up with a new perspective in promoting tourism.

“We believe that your expertise and experience in marketing and online tourism business will help complement the efforts of our President of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan who has made great efforts through the film ‘Tanzania: The Royal Tour’ to put Tanzania in a wider picture internationally in tourism and investment,” said Dr. Abbasi.

Expedia is a company that uses modern technologies to advertise and serve more than 400 million people per month in the world. It uses the integration of more than 200 websites.

Expedia Group recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company saw strong travel demand driven by increasing international travel, major city travel, and the reopening in Asia. The company also saw strong growth in B2B driven by expanding partners.