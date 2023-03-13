CCECC of China Will Build The Songea Water Project That Will Serve 400K Tanzanians

On 11th March 2023, the Ministry of Water of Tanzania signed a contract with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to build a water project that will serve 28 cities in the Songea municipality.

During the signing ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Water Hon. Engineer Maryprisca Mahundi explained that when the project worth TZS 145.7 billion is completed, it will have the capacity to produce between 11.58 million litres and 42.581 million litres of water per day.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Water, Engineer Nadhifa Kemikimba, explained that the construction works include the construction of a dam with the capacity to fill 4.8 million litres of water, and a water filtration plant of 16 million litres per day.

The project is expected to end the water problem in the Songea Municipality, serving more than 400,000 citizens.