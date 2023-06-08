President Samia to Chair 14th TNBC Conference on Best Business Environment for Sustainable and Inclusive Economy on 9th June 2023

H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan will preside over the 14th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) Conference taking place on 9th June 2023 in Dar es Salaam.

The conference aims to discuss strategies for creating the best business environment to foster a sustainable and inclusive economy.

The theme of the conference, “Best Business Environment for a Sustainable and Inclusive Economy,” reflects the importance of creating an environment conducive to economic growth and social inclusivity.

Key discussions at the conference will focus on the implementation of the Business Environment Improvement Plan (MKUMBI) or Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms in Tanzania.

Delegates will have the opportunity to share insights on successes, challenges, and recommendations for enhancing the implementation of the plan.

The conference will also provide an opportunity for TNBC members to review the progress made on the resolutions from the previous 13th TNBC Meeting held in Dodoma on 7th June 2022.

Tanzania has witnessed continued improvements in its business and investment environment, with significant obstacles being addressed. The Sixth Administration, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has gained the trust of both domestic and international businessmen and investors through its commitment to facilitating a favourable business climate.

Within this framework, TNBC has become a crucial platform for fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors. It enables the development of joint resolutions (Consensus Resolutions) aimed at stimulating business, investment, and overall economic and social development.

About TNBC

The National Business Council (TNBC) was established under Presidential Circular No. 1 of 2001 as an institution providing a forum for Public and Private Dialogue (PPDs) with a view to reaching consensus and mutual understanding of strategic issues relating to the efficient management of development resources in the promotion of socio-economic development of Tanzania.

The ultimate goal is to create a conducive business environment and investment climate for private sector development for wealth and job creation, revenue generation and reduction of poverty in the country.

TNBC’s meetings and conferences facilitate discussions on key issues and enable the formulation of joint resolutions to drive the nation’s progress.