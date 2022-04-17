Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 3.6% in March 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of March 2022 has decreased to 3.6% from 3.7% in February 2022.

The overall index went up from 103.41 recorded in March 2021 to 107.09 in March 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for March 2022 has increased to 6.5% from 6.1% in February 2022.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for March 2022 has decreased to 2.4% from 2.7% recorded in February 2022.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for March 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – March 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between February and March 2022 has increased from 106.20 recorded in February 2022 to 107.09 in March 2022.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: wheat grains by 1.3%, rice by 2.9%, maize by 2.7%, wheat flour by 2.2%, maize flour by 1.6%, fresh fish by 3.6%, cooking oil by 1.9%, fruits by 3.8%, vegetables by 3.0%, sweet potatoes by 4.7%, cassava by 7.6% and cooking bananas by 4.1%.

On the other hand, some Non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: corrugated iron sheets by 1.2%, firewood by 3.5%, charcoal by 5.7%, diesel by 2.9%, and petrol by 2.7%.