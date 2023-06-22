Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 4% in May 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of May 2023 decreased to 4.0% from 4.3% recorded in April 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 108.42 recorded in May 2022 to 112.72 in May 2023.

The National Monthly Consumer Price Index between April 2023 and May 2023 has increased by 0.2%.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for May 2023, (2020 = 100)

Food Inflation

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for May 2023 has decreased to 8.5% from 9.1% that was recorded in April 2023.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include:

Wheat flour by 0.2%

Maize flour by 1.3%

Pasta products by 1.0%

Meat of poultry by 1.4%

Dried sardines by 2.3%

Dried fish by 0.5%

Vegetable oils by 0.3%

Irish potatoes by 2.2%

Dried lentils by 0.4%

Dried peas by 1.1%

Cassava flour by 7.7%

Mineral waters by 0.3%

Non-Food Inflation

The Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for May 2023 also decreased to 2.1% from 2.3% which was recorded in April 2023.

Some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: