Investments in Tanzania Reached USD 931 Million in August 2023

The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has just released its Monthly Investment Factsheet-August 2023 which indicates that a total of 58 investment projects worth USD 931.60 million were approved in August 2023.

These projects are expected to generate 25,731 new jobs.

Of the 58 investment projects, 22 were in manufacturing, 11 in transport, 10 in agriculture, 6 in tourism, 5 in commercial building, 3 in services, and 1 in economic infrastructure.

Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) held 38% of the investment projects, local investments held 34%, and 28% were in the hands of joint ventures.

The top three leading sources of FDI in August 2023 were China (USD 422.25 million), Mauritius (USD 24.83 million), and India (USD 19.75 million).

For additional details, access the TIC document here.