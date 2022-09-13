Tanzania Stops Covid Tests for All Vaccinated Travelers

The Ministry of Health of Tanzania issued its Travel Advisory N.11 on 8th September 2022, which updates Travel Advisory No. 10 of 16th March 2022, with effect from 15th September 2022.

The latest Travel Advisory indicates that all travelers entering Tanzania including Tanzanians, returning residents, truck drivers/crew, and those in transit through land borders who are fully vaccinated will be exempted from both RT PCR and Rapid Antigen Test requirements.

Travelers will be required to present a valid vaccination certificate with QR code for verification upon arrival.

The only accepted vaccines are those which have been approved by Tanzania and the World Health Organization.

In relation to mask use, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu explained that the government is lifting the necessary wearing of masks unless when necessary.

According to the latest Covid-19 Situation Report NO. 46 published by the Ministry of Health of Tanzania for the period 23rd to 29th July 2022, a cumulative total of just 804 deaths are reported since March 2020, and no new death was reported during the week.

Meanwhile, a cumulative total of 13,509,187 people are fully vaccinated.