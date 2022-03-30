Tanzania Drops Covid PCR Test for Vaccinated Tourists

The Government of Tanzania has updated its Travel Advisory No. 9 of 24th December 2021 to version No. 10, effective from 17th March 2022, which stipulates that fully vaccinated travelers entering the country will be exempted from both RT – PCR and Rapid Antigen Test requirements.

Travelers, including Tanzanians, returning residents, and those in transit through land borders will be required to present a valid vaccination certificate with a QR code for verification upon arrival.

The only accepted vaccines are those which have been approved by the Government of Tanzania and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Not fully vaccinated, unvaccinated and those not eligible for vaccination due to their country policy will be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR or NAATs certificate with a QR code obtained within 72 hours before departure.

However, if travelers originate from countries listed at http://www.moh.go.tz/en/announcements?download=650:list-of-countries-for-mandatory-covid-19-rapid-antigen-test-upon-arrival-at-airports,-ports-and-groundcrossing-of-the-united-republic-of-tanzania&start=30 they will be mandatorily tested for COVID-19 upon arrival using a Rapid Antigen Test at their own cost of 10 USD (TZS 23,000) for Tanzania Mainland. The countries are:

The United State of America The Republic of India The Republic of South Africa The Republic of Uganda The Republic of Rwanda The French Republic Democratic Republic Of Congo The Republic of Egypt The Republic of Malawi The United Kingdom

If found positive they will be tested with RT- PCR for confirmation, allowed to self-isolate and the results will be sent via email or any other means.

Travelers in transit by air transport are exempted from both vaccination and COVID 19 testing requirements unless stated otherwise by the conveyance to be used or countries of their final destinations.