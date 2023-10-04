Tanzania Achieves 11% Growth in Tax Revenue Collection in Q1 of FY 2023/24

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has reported a successful collection of TZS 6.58 trillion during the first quarter of the Financial Year 2023/24 (July to September), representing 97.53% of the TZS 6.75 trillion collection target.

These collections signify an 11.05% increase compared to the previous year.

In September 2023, TRA collected TZS 2.63 trillion, surpassing the TZS 2.42 trillion target with an efficiency rate of 108.41%.

This marked a substantial 15.49% increase from the TZS 2.27 trillion collected during the same period in the Financial Year 2022/23.

Tanzania Tax Collection Performances Q1 Financial Year 2023/24

Month Collections (TZS Millions) Target (TZS Millions) Efficiency (%) Increase (%) July 1,939.02 2,142.90 90.49 11.05 August 2,014.06 2,180.13 92.38 6.77 September 2,625.92 2,422.26 108.41 15.49 Total 6,579.00 6,745.29 97.53 11.05

TRA explains that these achievements can be attributed to various factors, including directives and guidance from President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and other government leaders. Additionally, increased investment and economic growth, particularly in industries and tourism, played a pivotal role.

Furthermore, the adoption of ICT systems in tax management streamlined services and encouraged voluntary tax compliance. The public’s growing awareness and motivation regarding tax matters, driven by campaigns like “Door-to-Door” and “Let’s be Responsible,” have also contributed significantly.