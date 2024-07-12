Tanzania Investment Centre Opens Office in Arusha

On 4th July 2024, Tanzania’s Minister of State, President’s Office, Planning and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, officially inaugurated the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) office in Arusha, located in the Ngorongoro building.

The event also marked the launch of the second phase of the National Investment Promotion Campaign.

Prof. Mkumbo announced that the office would now serve as the main hub for the Northern Zone, explaining the rationale behind relocating the office from Moshi, Kilimanjaro to Arusha.

He highlighted that Arusha, being the tourism capital of Tanzania, deserved to have the regional TIC office.

While launching the second phase of the National Investment Promotion Campaign, Prof. Mkumbo urged all regulatory and supervisory authorities in Tanzania to support and nurture investors and entrepreneurs, allowing them to conduct their business freely and profitably without hindrance.

He emphasized the importance of digitally integrating these authorities to enable investors and entrepreneurs to pay fees and obtain licenses through a single platform instead of multiple licenses.

In his speech, Prof. Mkumbo commended the Arusha Regional Commissioner, Hon. Paul Makonda, for his creativity and speed in implementing the vision and plans of the sixth-phase government led by President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan. He stated, “Every day in Arusha, there is something new happening to bring development to the people of Arusha.”

Hon. Paul Makonda thanked the Ministry and TIC for fulfilling their promise of opening an office in Arusha. He expressed his vision of seeing TIC become the leading investment attraction center in Africa and stressed the importance of having skilled staff who would serve investors with dedication, making them proud to invest in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Gilead Teri, said the inauguration was the implementation of resolutions from the investment forum held on April 30, 2024.

One of the key resolutions was to open the TIC office in Arusha and launch the second phase of the national investment promotion campaign following the significant success of the first phase.

The event, held at the Ngorongoro Hall in Arusha, was attended by various investment stakeholders, leaders, and officials from the President’s Office, Planning and Investment, and TIC.

This launch is expected to bring significant transformation in investment in Tanzania, particularly in the Northern Zone.