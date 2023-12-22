Tanzania Investment Centre Partners with TanzaniaInvest.com to Boost Investments in the Country

The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) signed on 20th December 2023 a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with www.TanzaniaInvest.com to cooperate in promoting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and Direct Investments (DI) into Tanzania.

As part of the MoU, TanzaniaInvest.com, which is frequented monthly by thousands of prospective investors from around the world, including Tanzania, will forward all received queries to TIC.

In response, TIC will provide these investors with the necessary information and clarifications, guiding them through the investment process.

TIC and TanzaniaInvest.com will also share information and studies and will make them available on their respective websites, to increase their reach.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Gilead Teri, Chief Executive of TIC, and Mr. Alfredo Rappard, Associate Editor at TanzaniaInvest.com, at TIC´s premises in Dar Es Salaam.

During the signing of the agreement, Mr. Tandari stated, “Today marks a historic moment as we renew our collaboration with Investment Promotions Limited, the publisher of the renowned website www.TanzaniaInvest.com, which showcases Tanzania as a premier investment destination to the world. This partnership is set to enhance our country’s image among the thousands of investors who visit their website, both in Tanzania and globally. We are positioning Tanzania as the attractive investment destination it truly is. This initiative aligns with the Tanzania Investment Centre’s vision of reaching out to key investment markets. It also resonates with the vision of H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is dedicated to promoting and generating investment in our country. This effort is aimed at fostering job creation, economic growth, and the industrialization of Tanzania.”

For his part, Mr. Rappard stated: “We’re very excited to be providing TIC and the United Republic of Tanzania a platform where all the information education and the dissemination of all the investment sectors and opportunities within the economy are available to all, both in Tanzania and around the world who are interested in setting foot in this market, invest here, reap the benefits and participate in the socio-economic development of the country. So we’re happy to collaborate with TIC and help promote to the world the investment opportunities they make available.”

About TanzaniaInvest.com and TIC



TanzaniaInvest.com is an independent news website focused on business, investment, and economic issues in Tanzania. Established in 2004 with the support of the Bank of Tanzania (BOT), the website has attained a very high Google ranking for searches related to Tanzania’s key economic sectors and sub-sectors, thanks to its extensive and exclusive content.

The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), founded in 1997, functions as the Government’s primary agency for coordinating, encouraging, promoting, and facilitating investments in Tanzania. Additionally, it provides advice to the Government on investment policy and related matters. Investments channeled through TIC benefit from both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and are safeguarded against nationalization and expropriation.