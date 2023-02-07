EU-Tanzania Business Forum: 23rd-24th February 2023 Dar es Salaam

The EU-Tanzania Business Forum will take place on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023, in Dar es Salaam.

The Forum aims to present Tanzania’s opportunities and comparative advantage as a strategic destination for direct investments to businesses and investors from the European Union (EU).

The Forum will attract high-level participation from Europe and Tanzania, including political leaders, heads of international financial institutions, executives of distinguished companies, and prominent business delegates.

About 600 participants interested in investing and/or expanding their business in Tanzania in the sectors of energy transition, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, digital connectivity and construction, will convene for the two days.

The objectives are to showcase Tanzania’s opportunities and comparative advantages for EU investors, and to facilitate discussions among business peers, government officials, and political leaders of both Tanzania and Europe, with a view to catalyzing new partnerships.

Moreover, the Forum aims at presenting the tools for private investment (registration, work permit, rules of origin) and private sector development (access to finance, connectivity, skills development); and at providing a platform for Private-Public dialogue to further improve the business environment.

The selected entities participating in the Forum will also benefit from direct business-to-business (B2B), business-to-financial institutions (B2F), and business-to-government actors (B2G) one-on-one engagements and matchmaking.

“This first-ever EU and Tanzania Business Forum speaks to the continued efforts of the government in opening up our economy by improving the business climate and constant strategic reforms. This forum offers Tanzania a great opportunity to welcome European investment, technology, and expertise to our country. It is part of our current efforts to attract businesses and investments from across the globe to key sectors such as renewable energy, mining of critical minerals, sustainable agriculture, etc. We hope to sign various investment deals which will bring additional employment to our youth and will contribute to maintaining our middle-income country status,” said Mr Maftah Bunini, Director of Planning, Research, and Information Technology of the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

“The EU-Tanzania Business Forum is to be seen in the context of the longstanding commitment of the EU to support private sector development and investments in Tanzania. This will be a very visible event on which we will build taking the opportunity of the government’s commitment to improving the legal and administrative framework for the business, an essential condition to attract foreign direct investment,” said H.E. Manfredo Fanti, Ambassador of the European Union to Tanzania and the EAC.

Visit www.eu-tzbf.com for additional details.