Newsletter
The Latest

Tanzania Meat Exports Grew by +125% in November 2022 Thanks to World Cup

December 21, 2022
1 minute read
Tanzania Meat Exports November 2022

The marketing manager of the Tanzania Meat Board (TMB), John Chasama, disclosed to the media that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar greatly boosted the demand for Tanzanian meat.

According to the board’s data for November 2022, Tanzania’s meat export increased by +125% in the same month when compared with October 2022 when it exported 632 tons.

In November 2022, Tanzania exported a total of 1,423 tons of meat, of which 1,047 tons of goat meat, 343 tons of mutton, 32 tons of beef, 0.67 tons of chicken, and 0.2 tons of pork.

Of that, 37% was exported to Qatar.

The total value of meat exports increased from USD 2.9 million (TZS 6.8 billion) in October 2022 to USD 5.37 million (TZS 12.5 billion) in November 2022.

RELATED:  Tanzania Exports Up by 25% in YE May 2022, Tourist Arrivals Up by 81%
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts