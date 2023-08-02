Tanzania and Algeria Sign Eight Cooperation Agreements

Tanzania and Algeria have signed eight cooperation agreements in the sectors of energy, gas, trade, industry, agriculture, culture and arts, records and archives, training in diplomacy institutes, and cooperation in science and technology.

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by the Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Hon. Dr. Stergomena Tax (MP), and the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf during the Fifth Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Tanzania and Algeria that took place in Algiers.

The Ministerial Meeting was preceded by the Executive Officers Meeting held from 30 to 31 July 2023.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess the progress made in implementing various areas of cooperation agreed upon during the Fourth Meeting held in 2010 in Dar es Salaam.

In her opening remarks, Minister Tax said that this meeting is a demonstration of the sincere intention between Tanzania and Algeria to continue strengthening existing cooperation and establishing a formal framework for evaluating progress in various agreed areas.

“I believe that our experts have done tremendous work in the negotiations by looking at key priority areas in order to continue promoting cooperation for the benefit of both countries,” said Dr. Tax.

On his part, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Hon. Ahmed Attaf, said in his speech that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss and agree on priority areas for the benefit of both parties.

He also said that the signing of the agreements is a clear indication that these two countries will continue to maintain the good relationship that exists while promoting cooperation in new productive areas.

The meeting discussed and evaluated the implementation of areas of cooperation in Politics and Diplomacy, Defense and Security, Finance and Economy, Energy, Information and Communication, Agriculture, Education and Training, Industry, Trade and Investment, Tourism, Agriculture and Fisheries, and Art and Culture.

To ensure that Tanzania and Algeria implement the resolutions of the respective meeting, the two countries have agreed to hold the sixth meeting in Tanzania in 2025.

Tanzania-Algeria Relations & Trade

Tanzania and Algeria have long-standing bilateral relations dating back to the 1960s after both countries gained independence.

The two nations established diplomatic ties in 1962. Over the decades, the countries have steadily strengthened economic, political and cultural cooperation.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), in 2021, Tanzania exported USD 2.13 million worth of goods to Algeria. The main products that Tanzania exported to Algeria are Coffee (USD 2.04 million).

In 2021, Algeria exported USD 2.6 million to Tanzania. The main products that Algeria exported to Tanzania were Raw Sugar (USD 2.6 million).