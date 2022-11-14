Tanzania Hosts Italian Cuisine Week to Promote Agri-food Chain and Culture

On Monday 14th November 2002, the Embassy of Italy in Dar es Salaam launched in Tanzania the 7th edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.

The initiative, which will take place from 14th to 20th November 2022 throughout the Italian diplomatic-consular network abroad, has established itself over the years as one of the leading events to promote the best of the Italian agri-food chain and food and wine tradition abroad.

The theme is this year’s edition is “Conviviality, sustainability, and innovation: the ingredients of Italian cuisine for people’s health and the protection of the planet.”

The launch of the week in Tanzania took place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Dar Es Salaam and saw the participation of the Ambassador of Italy to Tanzania Marco Lombardi, the head of the delegation from Italy Alberto Monachesi, the mayor of the town of Fermo in Le Marche Paolo Calcinaro, and Italian chefs and entrepreneurs.

Opening the press conference, Ambassador Lombardi commented: “It has been a great honor to work with Hyatt Regency for the second year in promoting the Italian cuisine and culture in Tanzania. This year our special guests are Paolo Calcinaro, mayor of the town of Fermo, and the head of the delegation Alberto Monachesi. Each year Tanzania has a GDP growth of not less than 5%. The population has increased by 37% in the last 10 years, made for a great part of young people hungry for knowledge, therefore, we have to think about all the opportunities which can be offered in this sector. I strongly believe in our partnership and this Week of Italian Cuisine in Tanzania will be accompanied by gala dinners that will take place in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar. It will be catered for by the Italian Chefs Gianmarco Di Girolami and Serena D’Alessio to showcase the variety of the Italian cuisine. But we will also host events at the Hamu National College, and at all Italian restaurants.

For his part, Paolo Calcinaro said: “In our town Fermo we host the Tipictà festival, a 3-day event during summer, full of activities, to showcase everything about Italian food and manufacturing with thousands of people visiting from all over the world. The province is known for shoe and hat manufacturing. We are so proud to be here and learn something through this event and hopefully strengthen our friendship and exchange business opportunities.”

Alberto Monachesi, who is also the coordinator of the Tipicità festival, concluded: “We are truly passionate to showcase Italian cuisine and appreciate other cultures. We are looking forward to developing friendships between our communities. Italian Cuisine Week is very important to activate cooperation, and focus on sustainability, innovation, and conviviality. We are here to establish relationships for the future so we welcome ideas to develop relationships and enjoy the Italian spirit and lifestyle.”

The next Tipicità festival will take place in the town of Fermo on March 11th-13th 2022. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/TipicitaFestival.

For details about the events taking place in Tanzania during the 7th edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine visit the Italian Embassy page https://www.facebook.com/Ambasciata-dItalia-Dar-es-Salaam-Tanzania-946167378835097/