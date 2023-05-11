Transfer Pricing Landscape in Tanzania Meeting: 19th May 2023-Dar es Salaam

TP&Tax Advisors Tanzania and the Association of Tanzania Oil & Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) are organizing a business breakfast meeting to discuss the landscape of transfer pricing in Tanzania on Friday 19th May 2023 at 8.30 am at Coral Beach Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

In a move by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to mitigate the loss of tax revenue due to related party transactions that are not fairly priced, the Government published the Income Tax Transfer Pricing Regulations, 2014, which were repealed and replaced by the Tax Administration (Transfer Pricing) Regulations, 2018 (TP Regulations).

It is with this background that interested parties are invited to attend this knowledge-sharing session so that they can:

1. Familiarize themselves with this subject that is currently given much attention by the revenue authority.

2. Get more insights on the recent transfer pricing developments in Tanzania.

3. Learn about the measures taken by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to monitor transfer pricing in Tanzania.

4. Learn what is required of a taxpayer falling within the scope of transfer pricing in Tanzania.

Contacts: secretariat@atogs.or.tz Call/Text: +255 769 626 044 | +255 746 376 306