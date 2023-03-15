US Vice President Harris to Meet Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan on March 29th-31st 2023

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Tanzania from March 29th to 31st 2023 where she will meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The visit is part of Vice President Harris’ first visit to Africa. During her trip, she will also travel to Ghana and Zambia where she will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo and President Hakainde Hichilema.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss regional and global priorities, including the shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.

The visit by Harris to Tanzania also aims to strengthen the relationship and cooperation, particularly following the US-Africa Summit held in December 2022, which President Hassan attended.

The State House’s Press Secretary Kirsten Allen explains that “The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity. Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.”

The Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.