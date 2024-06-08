Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report – Week 23 of 2024: All Stocks Down or Flat, Bond Activity High

The trading week ending on Friday, 7th June 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a notable increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week. However, all stocks were down or flat in terms of weekly price variation.

Turnover and Volume

During week 23 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.366 billion from 1,667,547 shares traded in 1,380 deals.

This represents an increase of 18.2% in the total turnover and an increase of 53.0% in the volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 1.155 billion from 1,089,454 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

During the trading week ending 7th June 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 17,049.68 billion and TZS 11,748.16 billion, respectively.

This is a decrease of -1.13% for both compared to the previous week (TZS 17,246.17 billion and TZS 11,883.50 billion).

Bond Market

In the trading week that ended on 7th June 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 21.61 billion, representing an increase of 34.1% compared to transactions worth TZS 16.11 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 23 of 2024, all indexes showed a decrease in value except for the Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat.

Index Closing Value 31st May 2024 Closing Value 7th June 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,066.32 2,042.78 -1.14% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,486.39 4,435.30 -1.14% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,131.06 5,124.62 -0.13% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,227.06 5,066.93 -3.06% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

On Friday, 7th June 2024, no stock experienced a weekly gain. The biggest loser of the week was TTP, which fell by -8.33%, followed by TTCL, which fell by -5.26%.