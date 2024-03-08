Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 10 of 2024: Turnover and Market Capitalization Down

The trading week from Monday 4th March to Friday 8th March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited decreased market activity.
Turnover and Volume
During week 10 of 2024, the DSE witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,405.64 million, showing a massive decrease of -59.39% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 8,387.43 million.
Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded amounted to 4,064,895 compared to 9,528,761 the previous week, showing an increase of -57.34%.
The most traded stocks of the week (pre-arrange and regular boards) were CRDB, TICL, and TTCL.
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 8th March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,748.59 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,626.21 billion.
This represents a decrease of -0.17% and -0.22% from the previous week’s values of TZS 14,774.89 billion and TZS 11,652.51 billion.
Bond Market
The total weekly bond market activity, encompassing both government and corporate bonds, amounted to TZS 84.83 billion. This reflects a notable decrease of -20.09% from the previous week, during which the total turnover was TZS 106.16 billion.
Indexes
All indexes, except for the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI), and the Commercial Services (CS), which remained unchanged, showed decreases in their values compared to the previous week.
|Index
|Closing Value 1st March 2024
|Closing Value 8th March 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,770.20
|1,767.05
|-0.18%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,399.19
|4,389.26
|-0.23%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,195.03
|5,171.89
|-0.45%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,841.75
|4,841.75
|0.00%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,139.32
|2,139.32
|0.00%
Stock Performances
No stocks showed price variations from the closing of the previous week, except for TTCL and TPCC, which showed significant changes of -12.50% and -0.92%, respectively.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 1st March 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 8th March 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|520
|520
|0.00%
|DCB
|150
|150
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,820
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|580
|580
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,660
|4,660
|0.00%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,120
|1,120
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,400
|2,100
|-12.50%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,340
|4,300
|-0.92%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.