Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 10 of 2024: Turnover and Market Capitalization Down

The trading week from Monday 4th March to Friday 8th March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited decreased market activity.

Turnover and Volume

During week 10 of 2024, the DSE witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,405.64 million, showing a massive decrease of -59.39% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 8,387.43 million.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded amounted to 4,064,895 compared to 9,528,761 the previous week, showing an increase of -57.34%.

The most traded stocks of the week (pre-arrange and regular boards) were CRDB, TICL, and TTCL.

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 8th March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,748.59 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,626.21 billion.

This represents a decrease of -0.17% and -0.22% from the previous week’s values of TZS 14,774.89 billion and TZS 11,652.51 billion.

Bond Market

The total weekly bond market activity, encompassing both government and corporate bonds, amounted to TZS 84.83 billion. This reflects a notable decrease of -20.09% from the previous week, during which the total turnover was TZS 106.16 billion.

Indexes

All indexes, except for the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI), and the Commercial Services (CS), which remained unchanged, showed decreases in their values compared to the previous week.

Index Closing Value 1st March 2024 Closing Value 8th March 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,770.20 1,767.05 -0.18% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,399.19 4,389.26 -0.23% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,195.03 5,171.89 -0.45% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,841.75 4,841.75 0.00% Commercial Services (CS) 2,139.32 2,139.32 0.00%

Stock Performances

No stocks showed price variations from the closing of the previous week, except for TTCL and TPCC, which showed significant changes of -12.50% and -0.92%, respectively.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 1st March 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 8th March 2024 Variation % CRDB 520 520 0.00% DCB 150 150 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,820 0.00% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 580 580 0.00% NMB 4,660 4,660 0.00% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,120 1,120 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,400 2,100 -12.50% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,340 4,300 -0.92% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.