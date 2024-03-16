Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 11 of 2024: Strong Increase in Turnover

The trading week from Monday 11th March to Friday 15th March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a significant increase in turnover and volume compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 11 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 6,565.0 million, marking a substantial increase of approximately 92.76% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 3,405.64 million.

Similarly, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 8,684,515 shares, representing a notable increase of approximately 113.64% from the previous week’s volume of 4,064,895 shares.

The most actively traded stocks of the week across pre-arranged and regular boards included CRDB, NICO, and TTCL.

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 15th March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization stood at TZS 14,779.64 billion, with the domestic market capitalization at TZS 11,657.26 billion.

This represents a slight increase of approximately 0.21% and 0.26% respectively in total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization compared to the previous week’s values.

Bond Market

The total weekly bond market activity, covering both government and corporate bonds, amounted to approximately TZS 45.09 billion during Week 11 of 2024. This figure reflects a notable decrease of -46.84% in bond market activity compared to the previous week.

Indexes

All indexes, except for the Commercial Services (CS), showed a mild increase in their values compared to the previous week.

Index Closing Value 8th March 2024 Closing Value 15th March 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,767.05 1,770.70 0.21% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,389.26 4,400.90 0.27% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,171.89 5,175.00 0.06% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,841.75 4,876.90 0.73% Commercial Services (CS) 2,139.32 2,138.40 -0.04%

Stock Performances

The top gainer of the week was TICL, experiencing a 5.26% increase in its stock price compared to the previous week. Conversely, the main loser of the week was DCB, witnessing a stock price decrease of -6.67%

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 8th March 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 15th March 2024 Variation % CRDB 520 530 1.92% DCB 150 140 -6.67% DSE 1,820 1,860 2.20% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 580 590 1.72% NMB 4,660 4,660 0.00% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,120 1,100 -1.79% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 190 200 5.26% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,300 4,320 0.47% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

