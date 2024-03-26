ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 12 of 2024: Fall in Turnover, Slight Increase in Market Capitalisation

March 26, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week from Monday 18th March to Friday 22nd March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a significant decrease in turnover and volume compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 12 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2,968.89 million, marking a substantial decrease of approximately -54.77% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 6,565.0 million.

Similarly, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,199,502, representing a notable decrease of approximately -86.18% from the previous week’s volume of 8,684,515 shares.

    Market Capitalization

    As of Friday, 22nd March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization stood at TZS 14,831.04 billion, with the domestic market capitalization at TZS 11,708.66 billion.

    This represents a slight increase of approximately 0.34% and 0.44% respectively in total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization compared to the previous week’s values.

    Bond Market

    The total weekly bond market activity, covering both government and corporate bonds, amounted to approximately TZS 62.76 billion during Week 12 of 2024. This figure reflects a notable increase of 39.18% in bond market activity compared to the previous week.

    Indexes

    All indexes, except for the Commercial Services (CS) and Industrial & Allied (IA), showed a mild increase in their values compared to the previous week.

    IndexClosing Value 15th March 2024Closing Value 22nd March 2024Variation
    All Share Index (DSEI)1,770.701,776.940.35%
    Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,400.904,420.390.44%
    Industrial & Allied (IA)5,175.005,175.060.00%
    Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,876.904,941.291.32%
    Commercial Services (CS)2,138.402,138.480.00%

    Stock Performances

    The top gainer of the week was CRDB, experiencing a 3.77% increase in its stock price compared to the previous week. Conversely, the main loser of the week was, for two consecutive weeks, DCB, witnessing a stock price decrease of -7.14%.

    StockClosing Price (TZS) 15th March 2024Closing Price (TZS) 22nd March 2024Variation %
    CRDB5305503.77%
    DCB140130-7.14%
    DSE1,8601,840-1.08%
    EABL1,8401,8400.00%
    JATU2652650.00%
    JHL2,9802,9800.00%
    KA**80800.00%
    KCB3153150.00%
    MBP3053050.00%
    MCB3103100.00%
    MKCB6306300.00%
    MUCOBA4004000.00%
    NICO5906001.69%
    NMB4,6604,6600.00%
    NMG3153150.00%
    PAL4004000.00%
    SWALA4504500.00%
    SWIS1,1001,1000.00%
    TBL10,90010,9000.00%
    TCC17,00017,0000.00%
    TCCL2,1002,1000.00%
    TICL2002000.00%
    TOL6606600.00%
    TPCC4,3204,3200.00%
    TTP1201200.00%
    USL550.00%
    VODA7707700.00%
    YETU5105100.00%
    ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

    This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.

