Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 13 of 2024: Slight Increase in Market Capitalisation, NICO Stock Up 8.33%

The trading week from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a minor decrease in turnover but a strong increase in volume compared to the previous week, also on account of only four trading days.

Turnover and Volume

During week 13 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2,960.38, marking an negligeable decrease of -0.28% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,968.89 million.

However, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,670,641, representing a notable increase of 39.27% from the previous week’s volume of 1,199,502 shares.

Market Capitalization

As of Thursday, 28th March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization stood at TZS 14,942.03 billion, with the domestic market capitalization at TZS 11,819.65 billion.

This represents a slight increase of approximately 0.74% and 0.94% respectively in total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization compared to the previous week’s values of TZS 14,831.04 billion and 11,708.66 billion respectively.

Bond Market

The total weekly bond market activity, covering both government and corporate bonds, amounted to approximately TZS 62.05 billion during Week 13 of 2024. This figure reflects a minor decrease of -1.13% in bond market activity compared to the previous week.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index experienced the strongest growth of 2.90% in its value compared to the previous week.

The Industrial & Allied (IA) was the only index to post a negative performance of -0.06% in its value compared to the previous week.

Index Closing Value 22nd March 2024 Closing Value 28th March 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,776.94 1,790.24 0.75% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,420.39 4,462.29 0.95% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,175.06 5,171.89 -0.06% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,941.29 5,084.61 2.90% Commercial Services (CS) 2,138.48 2,138.48 0.00%

Stock Performances

The top gainer of the week was NICO, experiencing an 8.33% increase in its stock price compared to the previous week. Conversely, TICL witnessed the greatest stock price decrease of the week at -2.50%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 22nd March 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 28th March 2024 Variation % CRDB 550 570 3.64% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,840 1,840 0.00% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 600 650 8.33% NMB 4,660 4,780 2.58% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,100 1,100 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 200 195 -2.50% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,320 4,300 -0.46% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.