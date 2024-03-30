Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 13 of 2024: Slight Increase in Market Capitalisation, NICO Stock Up 8.33%

The trading week from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a minor decrease in turnover but a strong increase in volume compared to the previous week, also on account of only four trading days.
Turnover and Volume
During week 13 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2,960.38, marking an negligeable decrease of -0.28% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,968.89 million.
However, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,670,641, representing a notable increase of 39.27% from the previous week’s volume of 1,199,502 shares.
Market Capitalization
As of Thursday, 28th March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization stood at TZS 14,942.03 billion, with the domestic market capitalization at TZS 11,819.65 billion.
This represents a slight increase of approximately 0.74% and 0.94% respectively in total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization compared to the previous week’s values of TZS 14,831.04 billion and 11,708.66 billion respectively.
Bond Market
The total weekly bond market activity, covering both government and corporate bonds, amounted to approximately TZS 62.05 billion during Week 13 of 2024. This figure reflects a minor decrease of -1.13% in bond market activity compared to the previous week.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index experienced the strongest growth of 2.90% in its value compared to the previous week.
The Industrial & Allied (IA) was the only index to post a negative performance of -0.06% in its value compared to the previous week.
|Index
|Closing Value 22nd March 2024
|Closing Value 28th March 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,776.94
|1,790.24
|0.75%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,420.39
|4,462.29
|0.95%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,175.06
|5,171.89
|-0.06%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,941.29
|5,084.61
|2.90%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,138.48
|2,138.48
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The top gainer of the week was NICO, experiencing an 8.33% increase in its stock price compared to the previous week. Conversely, TICL witnessed the greatest stock price decrease of the week at -2.50%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 22nd March 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 28th March 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|550
|570
|3.64%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|600
|650
|8.33%
|NMB
|4,660
|4,780
|2.58%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,100
|1,100
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,100
|0.00%
|TICL
|200
|195
|-2.50%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,320
|4,300
|-0.46%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.