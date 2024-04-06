Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 14 of 2024: NICO Stock Up 7.69%

The trading week from Monday 2nd to Friday 5th April 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a decrease in turnover but a strong increase in volume compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 14 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2,501.21, marking a decrease of -15.51% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,960.38 million.
However, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 2,974,761, representing a notable increase of 78.06% from the previous week’s volume of 1,670,641 shares.
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 5th April 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization stood at TZS 14,918.0 billion, with the domestic market capitalization at TZS 11,795.6 billion.
This represents a slight decrease of approximately -0.16% and -0.20% respectively in total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization compared to the previous week’s values of TZS 14,942.03 billion and 11,819.65 billion respectively.
Bond Market
The total weekly bond market activity, covering both government and corporate bonds, amounted to approximately TZS 62.32 billion during Week 14 of 2024. This figure reflects a minor increase of 0.43% in bond market activity compared to the previous week of TZS 62.05 billion.
Indexes
The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indexes all experienced a mild decrease in values compared to the previous week.
The Industrial & Allied (IA) and the Commercial Services (CS) indexes showed no variation.
|Index
|Closing Value 28th March 2024
|Closing Value 5th April 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,790.24
|1,787.37
|-0.16%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,462.29
|4,453.23
|-0.20%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,171.89
|5,171.89
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|5,084.61
|5,054.60
|-0.59%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,138.48
|2,138.48
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The top gainer of the week, for the second consecutive week, was NICO, experiencing an increase of 7.69% in its stock price compared to the previous week. Conversely, DSE witnessed the greatest stock price decrease of the week at -2.17%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 28th March 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th April 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|570
|560
|-1.75%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,840
|1,800
|-2.17%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|650
|700
|7.69%
|NMB
|4,780
|4,780
|0.00%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,100
|1,100
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,100
|0.00%
|TICL
|195
|195
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,300
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.