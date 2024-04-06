Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 14 of 2024: NICO Stock Up 7.69%

The trading week from Monday 2nd to Friday 5th April 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a decrease in turnover but a strong increase in volume compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 14 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2,501.21, marking a decrease of -15.51% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,960.38 million.

However, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 2,974,761, representing a notable increase of 78.06% from the previous week’s volume of 1,670,641 shares.

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 5th April 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization stood at TZS 14,918.0 billion, with the domestic market capitalization at TZS 11,795.6 billion.

This represents a slight decrease of approximately -0.16% and -0.20% respectively in total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization compared to the previous week’s values of TZS 14,942.03 billion and 11,819.65 billion respectively.

Bond Market

The total weekly bond market activity, covering both government and corporate bonds, amounted to approximately TZS 62.32 billion during Week 14 of 2024. This figure reflects a minor increase of 0.43% in bond market activity compared to the previous week of TZS 62.05 billion.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indexes all experienced a mild decrease in values compared to the previous week.

The Industrial & Allied (IA) and the Commercial Services (CS) indexes showed no variation.

Index Closing Value 28th March 2024 Closing Value 5th April 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,790.24 1,787.37 -0.16% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,462.29 4,453.23 -0.20% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,171.89 5,171.89 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,084.61 5,054.60 -0.59% Commercial Services (CS) 2,138.48 2,138.48 0.00%

Stock Performances

The top gainer of the week, for the second consecutive week, was NICO, experiencing an increase of 7.69% in its stock price compared to the previous week. Conversely, DSE witnessed the greatest stock price decrease of the week at -2.17%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 28th March 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 5th April 2024 Variation % CRDB 570 560 -1.75% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,840 1,800 -2.17% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 650 700 7.69% NMB 4,780 4,780 0.00% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,100 1,100 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 195 195 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,300 4,300 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

