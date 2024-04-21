Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 15 of 2024: NICO Stock Shows Continued Growth

The three-day trading week ending on Friday, April 12th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a slight increase in turnover and a mild decrease in volume compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 15 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.73 billion, marking an increase of 9.0% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2.50 billion.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 2,741,094, representing a mild decrease of 7.8% from the previous week’s volume of 2,974,761.

The most active counters were CRDB which contributed TZS 1.39 billion (47.83%), TBL which contributed 1.15 billion (42.22%), NMB which contributed TZS 197 million (7.23%), NICOL which contributed TZS 25 million (0.91%), and TWIGA which contributed TZS 24 million (0.88%). Other active counters were TICL and TOL.

Market Capitalization

In the week ending April 12, 2024, the Domestic Market Capitalization dropped by 0.28%, falling from TZS 11.80 trillion to TZS 11.76 trillion. This decline was attributed to decreases in the prices of NMB and CRDB shares, as well as a reduction in the total volume of shares traded.

During the week ending 12 April 2024, the Total Market Capitalization of shares in the Stock Exchange decreased by 0.22% from TZS 14.92 trillion for the week ending 05 April 2024, to reach TZS 14.88 trillion.

The decrease in market size was due to price decreases in the prices of NMB and CRDB shares, as well as a reduction in the total volume of shares traded.

Bond Market

In the week that ended on 12 April 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 29.91 billion, equal to an 85% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 8.19 billion for the week that ended on 05 April 2024.

For April 2024, the TZS 62 billion bonds turnover was contributed by 15-year bonds (1.06%), 20-year bonds (88.07%), and 25-year bonds (10.78%). The investors preferred to buy 20-year and 25-year bonds during that period.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) was the only index showing a minor increase in its value compared to the previous week. The Commercial Services (CS) Index showed no variation. The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index all experienced a mild decrease in values.

Index Closing Value 5th April 2024 Closing Value 12th April 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,787.37 1,783.40 -0.22% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,453.23 4,440.71 -0.28% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,171.89 5,173.41 0.03% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,054.60 5,010.97 -0.86% Commercial Services (CS) 2,138.48 2,138.48 0.00%

Stock Performances

In week 15 of 2024, only TOL and NICO stocks demonstrated an increase in value compared to the previous week. Notably, NICO had been a top gainer in the preceding two weeks as well. Conversely, CRDB and NMB experienced a slight decrease in value. All other stocks remained unchanged in price.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 5th April 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 12th April 2024 Variation % CRDB 560 550 -1.79% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,800 1,800 0.00% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 700 720 2.86% NMB 4,780 4,760 -0.42% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,100 1,100 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 195 195 0.00% TOL 660 680 3.03% TPCC 4,300 4,300 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

