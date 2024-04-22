Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 16 of 2024: NICO Stock Price Continues to Rise Amid Decrease in Turnover

The trading week ending on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a marked decrease in turnover and a massive decrease in the volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 16 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.21 billion, marking a decrease of about 19% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2.73 billion.
Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,402,607, representing a massive decrease of 48.8% from the previous week’s volume of 2,741,094.
Market Capitalization
During the week ending 19 April 2024, the Total Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE decreased by about 0.4% from TZS 14.88 trillion for the week ending 12th April 2024, to TZS 14.82 trillion.
Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Capitalization dropped by about 0.5%, from TZS 11.76 trillion to TZS 11.70 trillion.
Bond Market
In the week that ended on 19th April 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 60.67 billion, equal to a 102% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 29.91 billion during the previous week that ended on 12th April 2024.
Indexes
The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index and the Commercial Services (CS) Index showed no weekly variations in their values. The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index all experienced a mild decrease in values.
|Index
|Closing Value 12th April 2024
|Closing Value 19th April 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,783.40
|1,776.20
|-0.40%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,440.71
|4,418.10
|-0.51%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,173.41
|5,173.40
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|5,010.97
|4,936.30
|-1.49%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,138.48
|2,138.40
|0.00%
Stock Performances
In week 16 of 2024, NICO was once again the top gainer with a price appreciation of 4.17%. Conversely, CRDB experienced the greatest decrease in value of -3.64%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 12th April 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 19th April 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|550
|530
|-3.64%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,800
|1,860
|3.33%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|720
|750
|4.17%
|NMB
|4,760
|4,740
|-0.42%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,100
|1,100
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,100
|0.00%
|TICL
|195
|190
|-2.56%
|TOL
|680
|690
|1.47%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,300
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
