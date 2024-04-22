ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 16 of 2024: NICO Stock Price Continues to Rise Amid Decrease in Turnover

April 22, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week ending on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a marked decrease in turnover and a massive decrease in the volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 16 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.21 billion, marking a decrease of about 19% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2.73 billion.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,402,607, representing a massive decrease of 48.8% from the previous week’s volume of 2,741,094.

    Market Capitalization

    During the week ending 19 April 2024, the Total Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE decreased by about 0.4% from TZS 14.88 trillion for the week ending 12th April 2024, to TZS 14.82 trillion.

    Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Capitalization dropped by about 0.5%, from TZS 11.76 trillion to TZS 11.70 trillion.

    Bond Market

    In the week that ended on 19th April 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 60.67 billion, equal to a 102% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 29.91 billion during the previous week that ended on 12th April 2024.

    Indexes

    The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index and the Commercial Services (CS) Index showed no weekly variations in their values. The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index all experienced a mild decrease in values.

    IndexClosing Value 12th April 2024Closing Value 19th April 2024Variation
    All Share Index (DSEI)1,783.401,776.20-0.40%
    Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,440.714,418.10-0.51%
    Industrial & Allied (IA)5,173.415,173.400.00%
    Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)5,010.974,936.30-1.49%
    Commercial Services (CS)2,138.482,138.400.00%

    Stock Performances

    In week 16 of 2024, NICO was once again the top gainer with a price appreciation of 4.17%. Conversely, CRDB experienced the greatest decrease in value of -3.64%.

    StockClosing Price (TZS) 12th April 2024Closing Price (TZS) 19th April 2024Variation %
    CRDB550530-3.64%
    DCB1301300.00%
    DSE1,8001,8603.33%
    EABL1,8401,8400.00%
    JATU2652650.00%
    JHL2,9802,9800.00%
    KA**80800.00%
    KCB3153150.00%
    MBP3053050.00%
    MCB3103100.00%
    MKCB6306300.00%
    MUCOBA4004000.00%
    NICO7207504.17%
    NMB4,7604,740-0.42%
    NMG3153150.00%
    PAL4004000.00%
    SWALA4504500.00%
    SWIS1,1001,1000.00%
    TBL10,90010,9000.00%
    TCC17,00017,0000.00%
    TCCL2,1002,1000.00%
    TICL195190-2.56%
    TOL6806901.47%
    TPCC4,3004,3000.00%
    TTP1201200.00%
    USL550.00%
    VODA7707700.00%
    YETU5105100.00%
    ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

    This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.

