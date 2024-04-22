Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 16 of 2024: NICO Stock Price Continues to Rise Amid Decrease in Turnover

The trading week ending on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a marked decrease in turnover and a massive decrease in the volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 16 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.21 billion, marking a decrease of about 19% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2.73 billion.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,402,607, representing a massive decrease of 48.8% from the previous week’s volume of 2,741,094.

Market Capitalization

During the week ending 19 April 2024, the Total Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE decreased by about 0.4% from TZS 14.88 trillion for the week ending 12th April 2024, to TZS 14.82 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Capitalization dropped by about 0.5%, from TZS 11.76 trillion to TZS 11.70 trillion.

Bond Market

In the week that ended on 19th April 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 60.67 billion, equal to a 102% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 29.91 billion during the previous week that ended on 12th April 2024.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index and the Commercial Services (CS) Index showed no weekly variations in their values. The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index all experienced a mild decrease in values.

Index Closing Value 12th April 2024 Closing Value 19th April 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,783.40 1,776.20 -0.40% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,440.71 4,418.10 -0.51% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,173.41 5,173.40 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,010.97 4,936.30 -1.49% Commercial Services (CS) 2,138.48 2,138.40 0.00%

Stock Performances

In week 16 of 2024, NICO was once again the top gainer with a price appreciation of 4.17%. Conversely, CRDB experienced the greatest decrease in value of -3.64%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 12th April 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 19th April 2024 Variation % CRDB 550 530 -3.64% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,800 1,860 3.33% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 720 750 4.17% NMB 4,760 4,740 -0.42% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,100 1,100 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 195 190 -2.56% TOL 680 690 1.47% TPCC 4,300 4,300 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

