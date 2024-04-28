Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 17 of 2024: CRDB Up By +5.66%

The four-day trading week ending on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a certain decrease in turnover but a massive increase in the volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 17 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.98 billion from 2,297,959 shares traded in 699 deals.
This represents a 10.4% decrease in total turnover and a 63.8% increase in shares traded compared to the previous week, which had a total turnover of TZS 2.21 billion and 1,402,607, shares traded.
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB and NMB with 1,993,817 shares and 156,009 shares traded respectively.
Market Capitalization
During the trading week ending 25th April 2024, the Total Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE increased by about 0.4% from TZS 14.82 trillion for the week ending 19th April 2024, to TZS 14.89 trillion.
Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Capitalization increased by about 0.5%, from TZS 11.70 trillion to TZS 11.77 trillion.
Bond Market
In the trading week that ended on 25th April 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 61.22 billion, equal to a 0.9% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 60.67 billion during the previous week.
Indexes
The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index all experienced a mild increase in value. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index and the Commercial Services (CS) Index showed a negligible decrease in value.
|Index
|Closing Value 19th April 2024
|Closing Value 25th April 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,776.20
|1,784.71
|0.48%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,418.10
|4,444.85
|0.61%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,173.40
|5,168.93
|-0.09%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,936.30
|5,035.57
|2.01%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,138.40
|2,134.27
|-0.19%
Stock Performances
In week 17 of 2024, CRDB was the top gainer with a stock price appreciation of 5.66%. Conversely, SWIS experienced the greatest decrease in value of -9.09%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 19th April 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 25th April 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|530
|560
|5.66%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,860
|1,860
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|620
|-1.59%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|750
|770
|2.67%
|NMB
|4,740
|4,740
|0.00%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,100
|1,000
|-9.09%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,020
|-3.81%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|690
|690
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,300
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
