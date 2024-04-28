Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 17 of 2024: CRDB Up By +5.66%

The four-day trading week ending on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a certain decrease in turnover but a massive increase in the volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 17 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.98 billion from 2,297,959 shares traded in 699 deals.

This represents a 10.4% decrease in total turnover and a 63.8% increase in shares traded compared to the previous week, which had a total turnover of TZS 2.21 billion and 1,402,607, shares traded.

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB and NMB with 1,993,817 shares and 156,009 shares traded respectively.

Market Capitalization

During the trading week ending 25th April 2024, the Total Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE increased by about 0.4% from TZS 14.82 trillion for the week ending 19th April 2024, to TZS 14.89 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Capitalization increased by about 0.5%, from TZS 11.70 trillion to TZS 11.77 trillion.

Bond Market

In the trading week that ended on 25th April 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 61.22 billion, equal to a 0.9% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 60.67 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI), the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index all experienced a mild increase in value. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index and the Commercial Services (CS) Index showed a negligible decrease in value.

Index Closing Value 19th April 2024 Closing Value 25th April 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,776.20 1,784.71 0.48% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,418.10 4,444.85 0.61% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,173.40 5,168.93 -0.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,936.30 5,035.57 2.01% Commercial Services (CS) 2,138.40 2,134.27 -0.19%

Stock Performances

In week 17 of 2024, CRDB was the top gainer with a stock price appreciation of 5.66%. Conversely, SWIS experienced the greatest decrease in value of -9.09%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 19th April 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 25th April 2024 Variation % CRDB 530 560 5.66% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,860 0.00% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 620 -1.59% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 750 770 2.67% NMB 4,740 4,740 0.00% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,100 1,000 -9.09% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,020 -3.81% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 690 690 0.00% TPCC 4,300 4,300 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.