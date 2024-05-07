Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 18 of 2024: Turnover Up By +121%

The four-day trading week ending on Friday, May 2nd, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a massive increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 18 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 4.39 billion from 7,386,187 shares traded in 962 deals.
This represents a 121.7% increase in total turnover and a 221.4% increase in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 1.98 billion and 2,297,959 shares traded).
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NICO, and TICL with 7,179,872, 51,636, and 43,287 shares traded respectively.
Market Capitalization
During the trading week ending 2nd May 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE remained at TZS 14.89 trillion and TZS 11.77 trillion respectively, the same values at the closing of the previous trading week.
Bond Market
In the trading week that ended on 2nd May 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 46.69 billion, equal to a -23.7% decrease compared to transactions worth TZS 61.22 billion during the previous week.
Indexes
In week 18 of 2024, all indexes but the Commercial Services (CS) (no variation) showed a negligible decrease in value.
|Index
|Closing Value 25th April 2024
|Closing Value 2nd May 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,784.71
|1,784.50
|-0.01%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,444.85
|4,444.10
|-0.02%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,168.93
|5,167.80
|-0.02%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|5,035.57
|5,034.90
|-0.01%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.27
|2,134.20
|0.00%
Stock Performances
In week 18 of 2024, MKCB was the only stock to experience a price appreciation of 1.66%. MBP experienced the greatest decline, at -1.64%
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 25th April 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 2nd May 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|560
|560
|0.00%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,860
|1,860
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|300
|-1.64%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|620
|630
|1.61%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|770
|760
|-1.30%
|NMB
|4,740
|4,740
|0.00%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,020
|2,000
|-0.99%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|690
|690
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,300
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
