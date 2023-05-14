Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 19 of 2023

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the week on a mixed note, with the Tanzania Share Index (DSI) rising 0.07% to 4,111.66 on Friday 12th May 2023, while the DSE All Share Index (DSE ASI) fell 0.99% to 1,779.26.

The DSI was boosted by gains in the banking and financial services sector, with CRDB Bank and NMB Bank both rising by more than 1%.

The DSE ASI was dragged lower by losses in the industrial and allied sector, with Tanzania Breweries Limited and Twiga Cement both falling by more than 2%.

The total market capitalization of the DSE rose by 0.2% to TZS 14,837.10 billion.

The total volume of shares traded fell by 2.89% to 43,582 shares. The total value of shares traded rose by 2.89% to TZS 45,866,120.00.

The top gainers on the week were CRDB Bank (1.08%), NMB Bank (1.14%), and Tanzania Insurance Company (1.06%).

The top losers on the DSE ASI were Tanzania Breweries Limited (2.36%), Twiga Cement (2.14%), and Tanzania Cigarette Company (2.04%).