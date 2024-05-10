Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 19 of 2024: Turnover Up by 72%

The trading week ending on Friday, May 10th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed, for the second consecutive week, a massive increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 19 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 7.56 billion from 11,374,098 shares traded in 1,092 deals.

This represents a 72.2% increase in total turnover and a 53.39% increase in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 4.39 billion and 7,386,187 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

During the trading week ending 19th May 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 14,894.44 trillion and TZS 11,772.06 trillion respectively.

Bond Market

In the trading week that ended on 10th May 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 109.72 billion, equal to a 135% decrease compared to transactions worth TZS 46.69 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

In week 19 of 2024, all indexes showed little to no variation in their values.

Index Closing Value 2nd May 2024 Closing Value 2nd May 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,784.50 1,784.55 0.00% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,444.10 4,444.33 0.01% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,167.80 5,167.81 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,034.90 5,035.41 0.01% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.20 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

In week 19 of 2024, NICO was the only stock to experience a price appreciation of 1.32%, while MKCB was the only stock to experience a decline, at -1.59%

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 2nd May 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 10th May 2024 Variation % CRDB 560 560 0.00% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,860 0.00% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 300 300 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 620 -1.59% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 760 770 1.32% NMB 4,740 4,740 0.00% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,000 2,000 0.00% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 690 690 0.00% TPCC 4,300 4,300 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

