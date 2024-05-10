Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 19 of 2024: Turnover Up by 72%

The trading week ending on Friday, May 10th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed, for the second consecutive week, a massive increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 19 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 7.56 billion from 11,374,098 shares traded in 1,092 deals.
This represents a 72.2% increase in total turnover and a 53.39% increase in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 4.39 billion and 7,386,187 shares traded).
Market Capitalization
During the trading week ending 19th May 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 14,894.44 trillion and TZS 11,772.06 trillion respectively.
Bond Market
In the trading week that ended on 10th May 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 109.72 billion, equal to a 135% decrease compared to transactions worth TZS 46.69 billion during the previous week.
Indexes
In week 19 of 2024, all indexes showed little to no variation in their values.
|Index
|Closing Value 2nd May 2024
|Closing Value 2nd May 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,784.50
|1,784.55
|0.00%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,444.10
|4,444.33
|0.01%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,167.80
|5,167.81
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|5,034.90
|5,035.41
|0.01%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.20
|2,134.27
|0.00%
Stock Performances
In week 19 of 2024, NICO was the only stock to experience a price appreciation of 1.32%, while MKCB was the only stock to experience a decline, at -1.59%
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 2nd May 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 10th May 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|560
|560
|0.00%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,860
|1,860
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|300
|300
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|620
|-1.59%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|760
|770
|1.32%
|NMB
|4,740
|4,740
|0.00%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,000
|2,000
|0.00%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|690
|690
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,300
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
