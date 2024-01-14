Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 2 of 2024: Trading Turnover Up by +407.36%

During the first trading week of 2024, from Monday 8th to Thursday 11th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (four trading days) of TZS 6,454.08 million from 10,645,749 shares traded.

This is a remarkable increase of 407.36% and 410.52% respectively from the previous week (also four trading days), with TZS 1,272.07 million from 2,085,260 shares traded.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TICL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 7,750,169 shares TICL: 1,293,045 shares NMB: 307,453 shares TCCL: 104,729 shares NICO: 66,994 shares TPCC: 60,121 shares TCC: 39,062 shares DSE: 13,938 shares DCB: 7,890 shares VODA: 840 shares SWIS: 741 shares TOL: 640 shares TBL: 70 shares MKCB: 57 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Thursday, 11th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,701.20 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.60 billion.

This represents a decrease of 0.52% and 0.09% respectively, compared to Friday, 5th January 2024, when the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,777.76 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,412.02 billion.

Bond Market

In week 2 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted TZS 93.83 Billion, which includes both government and corporate bonds.

This is a significant increase of 85.8% compared to the previous week of TZS 50.497 billion.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes saw a minor increase of 0.06%, while the Commercial Services (CS) index saw no variation.

All the other indexes saw a minor decrease in their values.

Index Closing Value 5th January 2024 Closing Value 11th January 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,770.55 1,757.26 -0.75% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,308.41 4,304.20 -0.10% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,181.39 5,184.75 0.06% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,554.92 4,536.17 -0.41% Commercial Services (CS) 2,144.37 2,144.37 0.00%

Stock Performances

The best-performing stock for the week was TCCL, the only one showing a positive growth (+2.86%).

The worst-performing stocks were DCB with a decrease of -7.14% and EABL with a decrease of -4.04%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 5th January 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 11th January 2024 Variation % CRDB 465 460 -1.08% DCB 140 130 -7.14% DSE 1,800 1,760 -2.22% EABL 1,980 1,900 -4.04% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,940 2,860 -2.72% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 360 350 -2.78% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 500 500 0.00% NMB 4,500 4,500 0.00% NMG 325 320 -1.54% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,240 1,240 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,160 2.86% TICL 195 195 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,360 4,360 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

