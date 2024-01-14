Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 2 of 2024: Trading Turnover Up by +407.36%

During the first trading week of 2024, from Monday 8th to Thursday 11th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.
Turnover and Volume
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (four trading days) of TZS 6,454.08 million from 10,645,749 shares traded.
This is a remarkable increase of 407.36% and 410.52% respectively from the previous week (also four trading days), with TZS 1,272.07 million from 2,085,260 shares traded.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TICL.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
- CRDB: 7,750,169 shares
- TICL: 1,293,045 shares
- NMB: 307,453 shares
- TCCL: 104,729 shares
- NICO: 66,994 shares
- TPCC: 60,121 shares
- TCC: 39,062 shares
- DSE: 13,938 shares
- DCB: 7,890 shares
- VODA: 840 shares
- SWIS: 741 shares
- TOL: 640 shares
- TBL: 70 shares
- MKCB: 57 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Thursday, 11th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,701.20 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.60 billion.
This represents a decrease of 0.52% and 0.09% respectively, compared to Friday, 5th January 2024, when the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,777.76 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,412.02 billion.
Bond Market
In week 2 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted TZS 93.83 Billion, which includes both government and corporate bonds.
This is a significant increase of 85.8% compared to the previous week of TZS 50.497 billion.
Indexes
The Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes saw a minor increase of 0.06%, while the Commercial Services (CS) index saw no variation.
All the other indexes saw a minor decrease in their values.
|Index
|Closing Value 5th January 2024
|Closing Value 11th January 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,770.55
|1,757.26
|-0.75%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,308.41
|4,304.20
|-0.10%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,181.39
|5,184.75
|0.06%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,554.92
|4,536.17
|-0.41%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,144.37
|2,144.37
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The best-performing stock for the week was TCCL, the only one showing a positive growth (+2.86%).
The worst-performing stocks were DCB with a decrease of -7.14% and EABL with a decrease of -4.04%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th January 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 11th January 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|465
|460
|-1.08%
|DCB
|140
|130
|-7.14%
|DSE
|1,800
|1,760
|-2.22%
|EABL
|1,980
|1,900
|-4.04%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,940
|2,860
|-2.72%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|360
|350
|-2.78%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|500
|500
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,500
|4,500
|0.00%
|NMG
|325
|320
|-1.54%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,240
|1,240
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,160
|2.86%
|TICL
|195
|195
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,360
|4,360
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.