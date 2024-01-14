ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 2 of 2024: Trading Turnover Up by +407.36%

January 14, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

During the first trading week of 2024, from Monday 8th to Thursday 11th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (four trading days) of TZS 6,454.08 million from 10,645,749 shares traded.

This is a remarkable increase of 407.36% and 410.52% respectively from the previous week (also four trading days), with TZS 1,272.07 million from 2,085,260 shares traded.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TICL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

  1. CRDB: 7,750,169 shares
  2. TICL: 1,293,045 shares
  3. NMB: 307,453 shares
  4. TCCL: 104,729 shares
  5. NICO: 66,994 shares
  6. TPCC: 60,121 shares
  7. TCC: 39,062 shares
  8. DSE: 13,938 shares
  9. DCB: 7,890 shares
  10. VODA: 840 shares
  11. SWIS: 741 shares
  12. TOL: 640 shares
  13. TBL: 70 shares
  14. MKCB: 57 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Thursday, 11th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,701.20 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.60 billion.

This represents a decrease of 0.52% and 0.09% respectively, compared to Friday, 5th January 2024, when the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,777.76 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,412.02 billion.

    Bond Market

    In week 2 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted TZS 93.83 Billion, which includes both government and corporate bonds.

    This is a significant increase of 85.8% compared to the previous week of TZS 50.497 billion.

      Indexes

      The Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes saw a minor increase of 0.06%, while the Commercial Services (CS) index saw no variation.

      All the other indexes saw a minor decrease in their values.

      IndexClosing Value 5th January 2024Closing Value 11th January 2024Variation
      All Share Index (DSEI)1,770.551,757.26-0.75%
      Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,308.414,304.20-0.10%
      Industrial & Allied (IA)5,181.395,184.750.06%
      Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,554.924,536.17-0.41%
      Commercial Services (CS)2,144.372,144.370.00%

      Stock Performances

      The best-performing stock for the week was TCCL, the only one showing a positive growth (+2.86%).

      The worst-performing stocks were DCB with a decrease of -7.14% and EABL with a decrease of -4.04%.

        StockClosing Price (TZS) 5th January 2024Closing Price (TZS) 11th January 2024Variation %
        CRDB465460-1.08%
        DCB140130-7.14%
        DSE1,8001,760-2.22%
        EABL1,9801,900-4.04%
        JATU2652650.00%
        JHL2,9402,860-2.72%
        KA**80800.00%
        KCB360350-2.78%
        MBP3053050.00%
        MCB3103100.00%
        MKCB6306300.00%
        MUCOBA4004000.00%
        NICO5005000.00%
        NMB4,5004,5000.00%
        NMG325320-1.54%
        PAL4004000.00%
        SWALA4504500.00%
        SWIS1,2401,2400.00%
        TBL10,90010,9000.00%
        TCC17,00017,0000.00%
        TCCL2,1002,1602.86%
        TICL1951950.00%
        TOL6606600.00%
        TPCC4,3604,3600.00%
        TTP1201200.00%
        USL550.00%
        VODA7707700.00%
        YETU5105100.00%
        ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

        This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.

