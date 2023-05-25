DSE Market Cap Up By +2.12% on Week Ending 19th May 2023

During the week ending Friday 19th May 2023, the Total Market Capitalization of shares listed at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has increased by +2.12% from TZS 14.84 trillion for the week ending 12th May 2023 to reach TZS 15.15 trillion.

This increase in market size was due to the price increase of SIMBA, SWISSPORT, NICOL, CRDB, EABL and KCB shares.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Capitalization increased by 0+.52% from TZS 10.88 trillion to TZS 10.93 trillion. This was due to the price increase of SIMBA, SWISSPORT, NICOL and CRDB shares.

LIQUIDITY

In the week ending 19th May 2023, the liquidity on the equity market has gone up by +48.20% from TZS 2.68 trillion in the week ending 12th May 2023 to TZS 3.97 trillion.

The active counters were TBL which contributed TZS 2.28 billion (57.44%), CRDB which contributed TZS 1.09 billion (27.42%), NMB which contributed 413 million (10.41%), SIMBA which contributed TZS 117 million (2.96%), DCB which contributed TZS 35 million (0.89%), NICOL which contributed TZS 18 million (0.45%) and TWIGA which contributed TZS 13 million (0.33%).

DOMESTIC VS FOREIGN INVESTORS

In this second quarter of the year, domestic investors have contributed 35.80% of the investment while foreign investors have contributed 64.20% of the investment.

BONDS

In the week ended 19th May 2023, the value of bonds listed on the DSE has increased by TZS 666 billion from TZS 18.22 trillion as of the week ended 12 May 2023 to reach TZS 18.88 trillion.

The bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 147 billion equal to a +117% increase compared to transactions worth TZS 68 billion for the week that ended on 12th May 2023.

For the month of May 2023, the bond turnover was contributed by: 7-year bonds (0.75%), 15-year bonds (14.14%), 20-year bonds (58.74%) and 25-year bonds (26.36%).