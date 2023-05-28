DSE Total Turnover Up By +99% on Week Ending 26th May 2023

During the week ending Friday 26th May 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 4,750.63 million, reflecting a significant increase of +99.56% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,380.49 million on Friday 19th May 2023.

Market Capitalization

The market capitalization for the week amounted to TZS 15,169.33 billion, showing a marginal increase of +0.12% compared to the previous week’s TZS 15,151.57 billion.

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price on 19th May (TZS) Closing Price on 26th May (TZS) Variation (%) CRDB 500 500 0% DCB 185 185 0% DSE 1,800 1,900 +5.56% EABL 2,500 2,440 -2.4% JATU 265 265 0% JHL 3,030 2,980 -1.65% KA 80 80 0% KCB 510 530 +3.92% MBP 365 365 0% MCB 320 320 0% MKCB 780 780 0% MUCOBA 400 400 0% NICO 410 410 0% NMB 3,480 3,480 0% NMG 260 305 +17.31% PAL 400 400 0% SWALA 450 450 0% SWIS 1,640 1,500 -8.54% TBL 10,900 10,900 0% TCC 17,000 17,000 0% TCCL 1,900 1,900 0% TICL 150 150 0% TOL 650 650 0% TPCC 4,100 4,120 +0.49% TTP 120 120 0% USL 5 5 0% VODA 770 770 0% YETU 510 510 0%

Winners:

NMG: +17.31% DSE: +5.56% KCB: +3.92% TPCC: +0.49%

Losers:

SWIS: -8.54% EABL: -2.4% JHL: -1.65%

Bond Performances

The bond trading volume for the week reached TZS 40.26 billion, marking an increase of +24.34% from the previous week’s volume of TZS 32.35 billion. The number of bond deals stood at 12, compared to 7 deals in the previous week.