DSE Total Turnover Up By +99% on Week Ending 26th May 2023

During the week ending Friday 26th May 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 4,750.63 million, reflecting a significant increase of +99.56% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,380.49 million on Friday 19th May 2023.
Market Capitalization
The market capitalization for the week amounted to TZS 15,169.33 billion, showing a marginal increase of +0.12% compared to the previous week’s TZS 15,151.57 billion.
Stock Performances
|Company
|Closing Price on 19th May (TZS)
|Closing Price on 26th May (TZS)
|Variation (%)
|CRDB
|500
|500
|0%
|DCB
|185
|185
|0%
|DSE
|1,800
|1,900
|+5.56%
|EABL
|2,500
|2,440
|-2.4%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0%
|JHL
|3,030
|2,980
|-1.65%
|KA
|80
|80
|0%
|KCB
|510
|530
|+3.92%
|MBP
|365
|365
|0%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0%
|NICO
|410
|410
|0%
|NMB
|3,480
|3,480
|0%
|NMG
|260
|305
|+17.31%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0%
|SWIS
|1,640
|1,500
|-8.54%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0%
|TCCL
|1,900
|1,900
|0%
|TICL
|150
|150
|0%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0%
|TPCC
|4,100
|4,120
|+0.49%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0%
|USL
|5
|5
|0%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0%
Winners:
- NMG: +17.31%
- DSE: +5.56%
- KCB: +3.92%
- TPCC: +0.49%
Losers:
- SWIS: -8.54%
- EABL: -2.4%
- JHL: -1.65%
Bond Performances
The bond trading volume for the week reached TZS 40.26 billion, marking an increase of +24.34% from the previous week’s volume of TZS 32.35 billion. The number of bond deals stood at 12, compared to 7 deals in the previous week.