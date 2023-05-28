The Latest

DSE Total Turnover Up By +99% on Week Ending 26th May 2023

May 28, 2023
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

During the week ending Friday 26th May 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 4,750.63 million, reflecting a significant increase of +99.56% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 2,380.49 million on Friday 19th May 2023.

Market Capitalization
The market capitalization for the week amounted to TZS 15,169.33 billion, showing a marginal increase of +0.12% compared to the previous week’s TZS 15,151.57 billion.

Stock Performances

CompanyClosing Price on 19th May (TZS)Closing Price on 26th May (TZS)Variation (%)
CRDB5005000%
DCB1851850%
DSE1,8001,900+5.56%
EABL2,5002,440-2.4%
JATU2652650%
JHL3,0302,980-1.65%
KA80800%
KCB510530+3.92%
MBP3653650%
MCB3203200%
MKCB7807800%
MUCOBA4004000%
NICO4104100%
NMB3,4803,4800%
NMG260305+17.31%
PAL4004000%
SWALA4504500%
SWIS1,6401,500-8.54%
TBL10,90010,9000%
TCC17,00017,0000%
TCCL1,9001,9000%
TICL1501500%
TOL6506500%
TPCC4,1004,120+0.49%
TTP1201200%
USL550%
VODA7707700%
YETU5105100%

Winners:

  1. NMG: +17.31%
  2. DSE: +5.56%
  3. KCB: +3.92%
  4. TPCC: +0.49%

Losers:

  1. SWIS: -8.54%
  2. EABL: -2.4%
  3. JHL: -1.65%

Bond Performances
The bond trading volume for the week reached TZS 40.26 billion, marking an increase of +24.34% from the previous week’s volume of TZS 32.35 billion. The number of bond deals stood at 12, compared to 7 deals in the previous week.

