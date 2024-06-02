Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 22 of 2024: DSE Up 9.68%, DCB Down 15.38%

The trading week ending on Friday, May 31st, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a massive decrease in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 22 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.155 billion from 1,089,454 shares traded in 956 deals. This represents a massive decrease of 82.8% in total turnover and a 58.2% decrease in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 6.72 billion from 2,610,671 shares traded).
Market Capitalization
During the trading week ending May 31st, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 17,246.17 billion and TZS 11,883.50 trillion, respectively. This is an increase of 0.74% and 0.15% compared to the previous week (TZS 17,118.24 billion and TZS 11,865.34 billion).
Bond Market
In the trading week that ended on May 31st, 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 16.11 billion, representing a decrease of -71.7% compared to transactions worth TZS 56.98 billion during the previous week.
Indexes
At the end of week 22 of 2024, all indexes showed an increase in value except for Industrial & Allied (IA), which declined, and Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat.
|Index
|Closing Value 24th May 2024
|Closing Value 31st May 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|2,050.99
|2,066.32
|0.75%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,479.54
|4,486.39
|0.15%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,162.21
|5,131.06
|-0.60%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|5,160.06
|5,227.06
|1.30%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.27
|2,134.27
|0.00%
Stock Performances
On Friday, May 31st, 2024, DSE experienced the greatest weekly gain, rising 9.68% from the previous week’s close. The biggest loser of the week was DCB, which fell by -15.38%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 24th May 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 31st May 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|500
|510
|2.00%
|DCB
|130
|110
|-15.38%
|DSE
|1,860
|2,040
|9.68%
|EABL
|3,050
|3,060
|0.33%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,610
|3,760
|4.16%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|690
|720
|4.35%
|MBP
|300
|300
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|800
|790
|-1.25%
|NMB
|5,250
|5,300
|0.95%
|NMG
|390
|400
|2.56%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,900
|1,900
|0.00%
|TICL
|185
|190
|2.70%
|TOL
|690
|700
|1.45%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,100
|-4.65%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
