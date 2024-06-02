Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 22 of 2024: DSE Up 9.68%, DCB Down 15.38%

The trading week ending on Friday, May 31st, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a massive decrease in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 22 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.155 billion from 1,089,454 shares traded in 956 deals. This represents a massive decrease of 82.8% in total turnover and a 58.2% decrease in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 6.72 billion from 2,610,671 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

During the trading week ending May 31st, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 17,246.17 billion and TZS 11,883.50 trillion, respectively. This is an increase of 0.74% and 0.15% compared to the previous week (TZS 17,118.24 billion and TZS 11,865.34 billion).

Bond Market

In the trading week that ended on May 31st, 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 16.11 billion, representing a decrease of -71.7% compared to transactions worth TZS 56.98 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 22 of 2024, all indexes showed an increase in value except for Industrial & Allied (IA), which declined, and Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat.

Index Closing Value 24th May 2024 Closing Value 31st May 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,050.99 2,066.32 0.75% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,479.54 4,486.39 0.15% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,162.21 5,131.06 -0.60% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,160.06 5,227.06 1.30% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

On Friday, May 31st, 2024, DSE experienced the greatest weekly gain, rising 9.68% from the previous week’s close. The biggest loser of the week was DCB, which fell by -15.38%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 24th May 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 31st May 2024 Variation % CRDB 500 510 2.00% DCB 130 110 -15.38% DSE 1,860 2,040 9.68% EABL 3,050 3,060 0.33% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,610 3,760 4.16% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 690 720 4.35% MBP 300 300 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 800 790 -1.25% NMB 5,250 5,300 0.95% NMG 390 400 2.56% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,900 1,900 0.00% TICL 185 190 2.70% TOL 690 700 1.45% TPCC 4,300 4,100 -4.65% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.