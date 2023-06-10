DSE Total Turnover Down by -15% on Week Ending 9th June 2023, JHL Stock Price Up by +6%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of varied activity from Friday 2nd June 2023 to Friday 9th June 2023.

Turnover and Volume

The total turnover decreased from TZS 33.74 million to TZS 28.62 million, representing a decrease of approximately -15.2%. The total volume of shares traded also decreased from 68,685 to 40,965, a decrease of approximately -40.3%.

Market Capitalization

The Total Market Capitalization increased by +0.97% from TZS 15,359.50 Billion to TZS 15,341.48 Billion. However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly decreased from TZS 10,900.77 Billion to TZS 10,836.15 Billion, a marginal decline of approximately -0.6%.

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 2nd June 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 9th June 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 445 -3.26% DCB 180 165 -8.33% DSE 1,900 1,840 -3.16% EABL 2,680 2,760 2.99% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 3,160 6.04% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 540 530 -1.85% MBP 365 360 -1.37% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 410 420 2.44% NMB 3,640 3,640 0.00% NMG 335 335 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,540 1,500 -2.60% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,720 0.00% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,000 -2.91% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Winners:

JHL: Increased by 6.04% EABL: Increased by 2.99% NICO: Increased by 2.44%

Losers:

DCB: Decreased by -8.33% TPCC: Decreased by -2.91% DSE: Decreased by -3.16% CRDB: Decreased by -3.26% SWIS: Decreased by -2.60% KCB: Decreased by -1.85% MBP: Decreased by -1.37%

Bond Performances

The value of bonds traded decreased from TZS 32.67 Billion on the 2nd of June 2023 to TZS 9.02 Billion on the 9th of June 2023. This represents a decrease of approximately -72.4%.