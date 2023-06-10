DSE Total Turnover Down by -15% on Week Ending 9th June 2023, JHL Stock Price Up by +6%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of varied activity from Friday 2nd June 2023 to Friday 9th June 2023.
Turnover and Volume
The total turnover decreased from TZS 33.74 million to TZS 28.62 million, representing a decrease of approximately -15.2%. The total volume of shares traded also decreased from 68,685 to 40,965, a decrease of approximately -40.3%.
Market Capitalization
The Total Market Capitalization increased by +0.97% from TZS 15,359.50 Billion to TZS 15,341.48 Billion. However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly decreased from TZS 10,900.77 Billion to TZS 10,836.15 Billion, a marginal decline of approximately -0.6%.
Stock Performances
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 2nd June 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 9th June 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|445
|-3.26%
|DCB
|180
|165
|-8.33%
|DSE
|1,900
|1,840
|-3.16%
|EABL
|2,680
|2,760
|2.99%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|3,160
|6.04%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|540
|530
|-1.85%
|MBP
|365
|360
|-1.37%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|410
|420
|2.44%
|NMB
|3,640
|3,640
|0.00%
|NMG
|335
|335
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,540
|1,500
|-2.60%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,720
|1,720
|0.00%
|TICL
|150
|150
|0.00%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,000
|-2.91%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Winners:
- JHL: Increased by 6.04%
- EABL: Increased by 2.99%
- NICO: Increased by 2.44%
Losers:
- DCB: Decreased by -8.33%
- TPCC: Decreased by -2.91%
- DSE: Decreased by -3.16%
- CRDB: Decreased by -3.26%
- SWIS: Decreased by -2.60%
- KCB: Decreased by -1.85%
- MBP: Decreased by -1.37%
Bond Performances
The value of bonds traded decreased from TZS 32.67 Billion on the 2nd of June 2023 to TZS 9.02 Billion on the 9th of June 2023. This represents a decrease of approximately -72.4%.