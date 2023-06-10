The Latest

DSE Total Turnover Down by -15% on Week Ending 9th June 2023, JHL Stock Price Up by +6%

June 10, 2023
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of varied activity from Friday 2nd June 2023 to Friday 9th June 2023.

Turnover and Volume

The total turnover decreased from TZS 33.74 million to TZS 28.62 million, representing a decrease of approximately -15.2%. The total volume of shares traded also decreased from 68,685 to 40,965, a decrease of approximately -40.3%.

Market Capitalization

The Total Market Capitalization increased by +0.97% from TZS 15,359.50 Billion to TZS 15,341.48 Billion. However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly decreased from TZS 10,900.77 Billion to TZS 10,836.15 Billion, a marginal decline of approximately -0.6%.

Stock Performances

CompanyClosing Price (TZS) 2nd June 2023Closing Price (TZS) 9th June 2023Variation %
CRDB460445-3.26%
DCB180165-8.33%
DSE1,9001,840-3.16%
EABL2,6802,7602.99%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL2,9803,1606.04%
KA**80800.00%
KCB540530-1.85%
MBP365360-1.37%
MCB3203200.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO4104202.44%
NMB3,6403,6400.00%
NMG3353350.00%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,5401,500-2.60%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,7201,7200.00%
TICL1501500.00%
TOL6506500.00%
TPCC4,1204,000-2.91%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

      Winners:

      1. JHL: Increased by 6.04%
      2. EABL: Increased by 2.99%
      3. NICO: Increased by 2.44%

      Losers:

      1. DCB: Decreased by -8.33%
      2. TPCC: Decreased by -2.91%
      3. DSE: Decreased by -3.16%
      4. CRDB: Decreased by -3.26%
      5. SWIS: Decreased by -2.60%
      6. KCB: Decreased by -1.85%
      7. MBP: Decreased by -1.37%
        Bond Performances
        The value of bonds traded decreased from TZS 32.67 Billion on the 2nd of June 2023 to TZS 9.02 Billion on the 9th of June 2023. This represents a decrease of approximately -72.4%.

