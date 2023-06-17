DSE Total Turnover Up by +6,546% on Week Ending 16th June 2023, TTCL Stock Price Up by +6.9%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced an impressive week in terms of activity from Friday 9th June 2023 to Friday 16th June 2023.

Turnover and Volume

The total turnover experienced a significant increase from TZS 28.62 million to TZS 1,902.19 million, representing a massive growth of +6,546%.

The total volume of shares traded also saw a dramatic increase from 40,965 to 451,092, reflecting a substantial growth of approximately +1,001%.

Market Capitalization

The Total Market Capitalization decreased by -0.30% from TZS 15,341.48 Billion to TZS 15,296.12 Billion. However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly increased by +0.30% from TZS 10,836.15 Billion to TZS 10,868.45 Billion.

Indexes

Index Closing Value Friday 2nd June 2023 Closing Value Friday 9th June 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,841.91 1,839.75 -0.12% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,120.18 4,095.76 -0.59% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,121.60 5,102.60 -0.37% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,001.35 3,949.15 -1.30% Commercial Services (CS) 2,157.00 2,155.32 -0.08%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 9th June 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 16th June 2023 Variation % CRDB 445 455 2.25% DCB 165 150 -9.09% DSE 1,840 1,840 0.00% EABL 2,760 2,700 -2.17% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,160 3,140 -0.63% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 530 520 -1.89% MBP. 360 360 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 420 420 0.00% NMB 3,640 3,640 0.00% NMG 335 340 1.49% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS. 1,500 1,500 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,840 6.98% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,000 4,000 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Winners:

TCCL: The stock price increased from 1,720 TZS to 1,840 TZS, reflecting a variation of +6.98%. CRDB: The stock price increased from 445 TZS to 455 TZS, representing a variation of +2.25%. NMG: The stock price increased from 335 TZS to 340 TZS, indicating a variation of +1.49%.

Losers:

DCB: The stock price decreased from 165 TZS to 150 TZS, indicating a variation of -9.09%. EABL: The stock price decreased from 2,760 TZS to 2,700 TZS, representing a variation of -2.17%. KCB: The stock price decreased from 530 TZS to 520 TZS, reflecting a variation of -1.89%. JHL: The stock price decreased from 3,160 TZS to 3,140 TZS, indicating a variation of -0.63%.

Bond Performances

The transaction value of bonds traded increased by 404.88% from TZS 9.02 Billion on the 9th of June 2023 to TZS 45.54 Billion on the 16th of June.

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

