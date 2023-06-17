DSE Total Turnover Up by +6,546% on Week Ending 16th June 2023, TTCL Stock Price Up by +6.9%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced an impressive week in terms of activity from Friday 9th June 2023 to Friday 16th June 2023.
Turnover and Volume
The total turnover experienced a significant increase from TZS 28.62 million to TZS 1,902.19 million, representing a massive growth of +6,546%.
The total volume of shares traded also saw a dramatic increase from 40,965 to 451,092, reflecting a substantial growth of approximately +1,001%.
Market Capitalization
The Total Market Capitalization decreased by -0.30% from TZS 15,341.48 Billion to TZS 15,296.12 Billion. However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly increased by +0.30% from TZS 10,836.15 Billion to TZS 10,868.45 Billion.
Indexes
|Index
|Closing Value Friday 2nd June 2023
|Closing Value Friday 9th June 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,841.91
|1,839.75
|-0.12%
|Tanzania Share Index (TS|)
|4,120.18
|4,095.76
|-0.59%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,121.60
|5,102.60
|-0.37%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,001.35
|3,949.15
|-1.30%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,157.00
|2,155.32
|-0.08%
Stock Performances
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 9th June 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 16th June 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|445
|455
|2.25%
|DCB
|165
|150
|-9.09%
|DSE
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|EABL
|2,760
|2,700
|-2.17%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,160
|3,140
|-0.63%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|530
|520
|-1.89%
|MBP.
|360
|360
|0.00%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|420
|420
|0.00%
|NMB
|3,640
|3,640
|0.00%
|NMG
|335
|340
|1.49%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS.
|1,500
|1,500
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,720
|1,840
|6.98%
|TICL
|150
|150
|0.00%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,000
|4,000
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Winners:
- TCCL: The stock price increased from 1,720 TZS to 1,840 TZS, reflecting a variation of +6.98%.
- CRDB: The stock price increased from 445 TZS to 455 TZS, representing a variation of +2.25%.
- NMG: The stock price increased from 335 TZS to 340 TZS, indicating a variation of +1.49%.
Losers:
- DCB: The stock price decreased from 165 TZS to 150 TZS, indicating a variation of -9.09%.
- EABL: The stock price decreased from 2,760 TZS to 2,700 TZS, representing a variation of -2.17%.
- KCB: The stock price decreased from 530 TZS to 520 TZS, reflecting a variation of -1.89%.
- JHL: The stock price decreased from 3,160 TZS to 3,140 TZS, indicating a variation of -0.63%.
Bond Performances
The transaction value of bonds traded increased by 404.88% from TZS 9.02 Billion on the 9th of June 2023 to TZS 45.54 Billion on the 16th of June.
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.
