Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report – Week 24 of 2024: Turnover of Shares and Bond Activity See Massive Increase

The trading week ending on Friday, June 14th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a significant increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week. However, most stocks remained flat, with a few experiencing declines in terms of weekly price variation.

Turnover and Volume

During week 24 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.459 billion from 3,405,243 shares traded in 1,539 deals.

This represents an increase of 80.0% in the total turnover and an increase of 104.2% in the volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 1.366 billion from 1,667,547 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

During the trading week ending June 14th, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and Domestic Market Capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 16,970.79 billion and TZS 11,747.55 billion, respectively.

This reflects a decrease of -0.46% in total capitalization, while domestic capitalization remained virtually unchanged compared to the previous week (TZS 17,049.68 billion and TZS 11,748.16 billion).

Bond Market

In the trading week that ended on 14th June 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 54.48 billion, representing an increase of 152.1% compared to transactions worth TZS 21.61 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 24 of 2024, all indexes showed a decrease in value except for the Industrial & Allied (IA), and the Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat.

Index Closing Value 7th June 2024 Closing Value 14th June 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,042.78 2,033.32 -0.46% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,435.30 4,435.07 -0.01% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,124.62 5,124.62 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,066.93 5,066.16 -0.02% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

On Friday, 14th June 2024, no stock experienced a weekly gain. The week’s biggest loser was NMG, which fell by -7.50%, followed by EABL, which fell by -3.01%.