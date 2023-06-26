DSE Market Report Week Ending Friday 23rd June 2023: Trading Volume Surges, Market Cap Contracts

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a strong increase in the volume of shares traded during the week ending on Friday, 23rd June 2023. However, the market capitalisation slightly contracted.

Turnover and Volume

The volume of shares traded on the exchange saw a significant increase. A total of 3,618,851 shares were traded in Week 25 of 2023, marking a substantial increase of +62.5% from the 2,227,196 shares traded during the previous week.

Despite the increase in trading volume, the total value of shares traded saw a decrease. The value of shares traded was TZS 2,278.7 million in the week ending Friday 23rd June 2023, down by -51.8% from TZS 4,728.45 million in the week ending Friday 19th June 2023.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization decreased by -1.41% from TZS 15,296.12 billion at the end of Week 24 to TZS 15,079.94 billion at the end of Week 25.

However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly increased by +0.29% from TZS 10,868.45 Billion to 10,900.03 Billion.

Indexes

Index Closing Value Friday 16th June 2023 Closing Value Friday 23rd June 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,834.30 1,808.38 -1.41% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,107.97 4,119.90 0.29% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,109.32 5,102.60 -0.13% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,980.05 4,029.33 1.24% Commercial Services (CS) 2,155.32 2,155.32 0.00%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 16th June 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 23rd June 2023 Variation % CRDB 455 470 3.30% DCB 150 150 0.00% DSE 1,840 1,840 0.00% EABL 2,700 2,520 -6.67% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,140 2,820 -10.19% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 520 490 -5.77% MBP 360 350 -2.78% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 420 425 1.19% NMB 3,640 3,640 0.00% NMG 340 315 -7.35% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS. 1,500 1,500 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,840 1,720 -6.52% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,000 4,000 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Winners:

CRDB: The closing price increased from TZS 455 to TZS 470, a variation of +3.30%. NICO: The closing price increased from TZS 420 to TZS 425, a variation of +1.19%.

Losers:

JHL: The closing price decreased from TZS 3,140 to TZS 2,820, a variation of -10.19%. NMG: The closing price decreased from TZS 340 to TZS 315, a variation of -7.35%. EABL: The closing price decreased from TZS 2,700 to TZS 2,520, a variation of -6.67%. KCB: The closing price decreased from TZS 520 to TZS 490, a variation of -5.77%. TCCL: The closing price decreased from TZS 1,840 to TZS 1,720, a variation of -6.52%. MBP: The closing price decreased from TZS 360 to TZS 350, a variation of -2.78%.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.