Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 25 Report: Bond Activity Surges 119% Despite 4-Day Trading Week

The four-day trading week ending on Friday, 21st June 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a significant decrease in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week. However, bond activity saw a strong increase.

Turnover and Volume

During week 25 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.415 billion from 2,166,943 shares traded in 1,158 deals. This represents a decrease of -42.4% in total turnover and a decrease of -36.3% in the volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 2.459 billion from 3,405,243 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

For the trading week ending 21st June 2024, the total market capitalization and the domestic market capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 16,923.62 billion and TZS 11,802.11 billion, respectively.

This reflects a decrease of -0.27% in total capitalization and an increase of 0.46% in domestic capitalization compared to the previous week (TZS 16,970.79 billion and TZS 11,747.55 billion).

Bond Market

The bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 119.53 billion, representing an increase of 119.4% compared to TZS 54.48 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 24 of 2024, the Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI), and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) experienced some growth compared to the previous week’s closing values. The Industrial & Allied Index (IA) and the Commercial Services Index (CS) remained flat, while the All Share Index (DSEI) saw a decrease in its value relative to the previous week.

Index Closing Value 14th June 2024 Closing Value 21st June 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,033.32 2,027.67 -0.28% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,435.07 4,455.67 0.46% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,124.62 5,124.62 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,066.16 5,134.41 1.35% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

At the end of week 24 of 2024, DSE had the strongest weekly stock price gain with a 7.07% increase compared to the closing of the previous week. Conversely, NMG was the biggest loser for the second consecutive week, experiencing a decline of -6.76% from the previous week.