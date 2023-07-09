DSE Market Report Week Ending Thursday 6th July 2023: DCB, SWIS and NICO The Biggest Winners

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed mixed performances in terms of turnover and volume during the trading week ending Thursday 6th July 2023.

While the volume of shares traded remained relatively consistent, the total turnover saw fluctuations across the trading days. Additionally, bond trading showed significant activity throughout the week.

Turnover and Volume

On Monday, 3rd July 2023, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 124.04 million from 228,600 shares traded in 127 deals. Bond trading contributed an additional TZS 1.93 billion from 16 deals.

The following day, Tuesday, 4th July 2023, the DSE experienced an increase in turnover with a total of TZS 194.24 million generated from 336,267 shares traded in 90 deals. Bond trading remained active, contributing TZS 3.40 billion from 8 deals.

Wednesday, 5th July 2023, saw a slight decline in turnover, with a total of TZS 184.79 million generated from 251,822 shares traded in 83 deals. Bond trading remained robust, contributing TZS 4.24 billion from 15 deals.

On Thursday, 6th July 2023, the DSE experienced a significant decrease in turnover, recording a total of TZS 47.65 million from 51,255 shares traded in 67 deals. Bond trading contributed an additional TZS 3.68 billion from 8 deals.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization increased slightly from TZS 15,010.36 billion on Friday 30th June 2023 to TZS 15,092.33 billion on Thursday 6th July 2023, representing a growth of +0.55%.

The domestic market capitalization also saw a slight increase from TZS 10,825.68 billion on 30th June 2023 to TZS 10,848.64 billion on 6th July 2023, representing a growth of +0.21%.

Indexes

Index Closing Value Friday 30th June 2023 Closing Value Thursday 6th July 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,800.04 1,809.88 0.55% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,091.81 4,100.49 0.21% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,107.08 5,122.32 0.30% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,929.62 3,932.18 0.07% Commercial Services (CS) 2,155.32 2,159.53 0.20%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 30th June 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 6th July 2023 Variation % CRDB 470 470 0.00% DCB 140 150 7.14% DSE 1,840 1,820 -1.09% EABL 2,560 2,600 1.56% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 3,000 0.67% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 480 490 2.08% MBP. 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 450 475 5.56% NMB 3,480 3,480 0.00% NMG 330 310 -6.06% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS. 1,500 1,600 6.67% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,800 1,760 -2.22% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 650 620 -4.62% TPCC 4,000 4,120 3.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Winners:

DCB (DCB Bank): The closing price increased from TZS 140 to TZS 150, representing a variation of +7.14%. SWIS. (Swissport Tanzania Plc): The closing price increased from TZS 1,500 to TZS 1,600, representing a variation of +6.67%. NICO (National Insurance Corporation): The closing price increased from TZS 450 to TZS 475, representing a variation of +5.56%. TPCC (Tanzania Portland Cement Company Limited): The closing price increased from TZS 4,000 to TZS 4,120, representing a variation of +3.00%. KCB (KCB Bank): The closing price increased from TZS 480 to TZS 490, representing a variation of +2.08%. EABL (East African Breweries Limited): The closing price increased from TZS 2,560 to TZS 2,600, representing a variation of +1.56%.

Losers:

NMG (Nation Media Group): The closing price decreased from TZS 330 to TZS 310, representing a variation of -6.06%. TOL (Tol Gases Limited): The closing price decreased from TZS 650 to TZS 620, representing a variation of -4.62%. TCCL (Tanga Cement Plc): The closing price decreased from TZS 1,800 to TZS 1,760, representing a variation of -2.22%. DSE (Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange): The closing price decreased from TZS 1,840 to TZS 1,820, representing a variation of -1.09%.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.