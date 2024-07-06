Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 27, 2024 Report: Market Decline, NMG and DSE Show Strong Price Gain

The trading week ending on Friday, 5th July 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a significant decrease in the turnover of shares traded compared to the previous week. The bond activity also saw a sharp decline.

Turnover and Volume

During week 27 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.142 billion from 1,560,179 shares traded in 1,821 deals. This represents a decrease of -43% in total turnover and a decrease of -6.18% in the volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 2.007 billion from 1,663,009 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

For the trading week ending 5th July 2024, the total market capitalization and the domestic market capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 16,970.69 billion and TZS 11,954.56 billion, respectively.

This reflects an increase of 0.81% in total capitalization and an increase of 0.84% in domestic capitalization compared to the previous week (TZS 16,834.28 billion and TZS 11,853.85 billion).

Bond Market

The bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 46.26 billion, a sharp decline of -68.4% compared to TZS 146.82 billion the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 27 in 2024, all indexes showed growth except for Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index had the most notable growth, increasing by 2.42% compared to the previous week’s close

Index Closing Value 28th June 2024 Closing Value 5th July 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,016.97 2,033.31 0.81% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,475.21 4,513.24 0.85% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.14 5,120.14 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,205.50 5,331.46 2.42% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

At the close of week 27 in 2024, NMG and DSE had the strongest weekly stock price gains, increasing by 10.29% and 4.55% respectively compared to the previous week’s close. Conversely, MKCB and JHL were the biggest losers, with declines of 6.67% and 5.49% respectively.