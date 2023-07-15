DSE Market Report Week Ending Friday 14th July 2023: MNG, SWIS and KCB The Biggest Winners

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of increased activity and growth in week ending Friday 14th July 2023, compared to the mixed performances of the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

Throughout the week, the DSE saw a steady increase in turnover and volume.

The total turnover for week 28 of 2023 was TZS 1.18 billion, representing a significant increase of approximately +114.8% from the previous week’s total of TZS 550.72 million.

The volume of shares traded also saw a substantial increase, with a total of 2,171,757 shares traded in 403 deals, marking a rise of approximately +150.1% compared to 868,044 shares traded in 367 deals in the previous week.

Bond trading remained robust throughout the week, contributing a total of TZS 205.55 billion from 78 deals, a substantial increase from the previous week’s TZS 13.25 billion from 47 deals.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization saw a growth from TZS 15,092.33 billion on 6th July 2023 to TZS 15,309.14 billion on 14th July 2023, representing a growth of +1.44%.

The domestic market capitalization also saw an increase from TZS 10,848.64 billion TZS 10,868.98 billion, representing a growth of +0.19%.

Indexes

Index Closing Value Thursday 6th July 2023 Closing Value Thursday 14th July 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,809.88 1,835.88 1.44% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,100.49 4,108.17 0.19% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,122.32 5,122.32 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,932.18 3,953.19 0.53% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,163.74 0.19%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 6th July 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 14th July 2023 Variation % CRDB 470 480 2.13% DCB 150 150 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,820 0.00% EABL 2,600 2,720 4.62% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,000 3,120 4.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 490 520 6.12% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 475 485 2.11% NMB 3,480 3,460 -0.57% NMG 310 330 6.45% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,700 6.25% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,760 1,760 0.00% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 620 620 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January, 2023 to 5th January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners:

NMG (Nation Media Group): The closing price increased from TZS 310 to TZS 330, representing a variation of +6.45%. SWIS (Swissport Tanzania Plc): The closing price increased from TZS 1,600 to TZS 1,700, representing a variation of +6.25%. KCB (KCB Bank): The closing price increased from TZS 490 to TZS 520, representing a variation of +6.12%. EABL (East African Breweries Limited): The closing price increased from TZS 2,600 to TZS 2,720, representing a variation of +4.62%. JHL (Jubilee Holdings Limited): The closing price increased from TZS 3,000 to TZS 3,120, representing a variation of +4.00%. CRDB (CRDB Bank Plc): The closing price increased from TZS 470 to TZS 480, representing a variation of +2.13%. NICO (National Insurance Corporation): The closing price increased from TZS 475 to TZS 485, representing a variation of +2.11%.

Losers:

NMB (NMB Bank Plc): The closing price decreased from TZS 3,480 to TZS 3,460, representing a variation of -0.57%.

The remaining companies saw no change in their closing prices for the week.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.