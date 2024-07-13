Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 28, 2024 Report: Significant Rebound in Trading Activity Compared to Previous Week

The trading week ending on Friday, 12th July 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a significant increase in shares and bond activity compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 28 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.466 billion from 4,272,809 shares traded in 1,673 deals. This represents an increase of 115.93% in total turnover and 173.86% in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 1.142 billion from 1,560,179 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

At the close of week 28 of 2024, the total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 17,309.02 billion and TZS 12,036.78 billion, respectively. This reflects an increase of 1.99% in total capitalization and 0.68% in domestic capitalization compared to the previous week (TZS 16,970.69 billion and TZS 11,954.56 billion).

Bond Market

The bond market recorded transactions worth TZS 79.05 billion, representing a substantial increase of 70.88% compared to TZS 46.26 billion the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 28 in 2024, all indexes grew except for the Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS) indexes, which remained flat. The All Share Index (DSEI) experienced the most notable growth, increasing by 1.99% compared to the previous week’s close.

Index Closing Value 5th July 2024 Closing Value 12th July 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,033.31 2,073.85 1.99% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,513.24 4,544.28 0.69% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.14 5,120.14 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,331.46 5,434.31 1.93% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

At the close of week 28 of 2024, APRIPRISE and KCB had the strongest weekly stock price gains, increasing by 9.76% and 7.69%, respectively, compared to the previous week’s close. NMG and JHL were the only losers, with declines of 1.33% and 0.87%, respectively.