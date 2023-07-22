DSE Market Report Week Ending Friday 21st July 2023: Turnover Up By +29%, TICL and TCCL Sole Winners

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a steady increase in both turnover and volume in the week ending Friday 21st July 2023, compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

The total turnover for week 29 of 2023 was TZS 1.52 billion, representing an increase of approximately +29.01% from the previous week’s total of TZS 1.18 billion.

The total volume of shares traded was 3,140,638 shares, a substantial increase of approximately +44.64% from the previous week’s total of 2,171,757 shares.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization saw a decrease of -1.23% from TZS 15,309.14 billion on 14th July 2023 to TZS 15,121.11 billion on 21st July 2023.

The domestic market capitalization also saw a decrease of -0.15% from TZS 10,868.98 billion to TZS 10,852.53 billion.

Stock Performances

Throughout the week, several counters saw activity. CRDB consistently had shares traded across the week, with the highest volume of 2,396,448 shares traded on Thursday, July 20th.

Other counters that saw activity include DCB, DSE, NICO, SWIS, TBL, TCCL, VODA, MCB, NMB, PAL, TICL, and TOL.

Bond Performances

The bond market saw a variety of bonds traded throughout the week, including 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds with various coupon rates. The highest bond trading activity was recorded on Thursday, July 20th, with TZS 53.66 billion traded in 14 deals.

Corporate Bonds

There was limited activity in the Corporate Bonds segment, with only one transaction recorded on Monday, July 17th, where an NMB Sustainable bond of 3 years with a coupon rate of 8.50% and a face value of TZS 3.00 million was traded at 85.1000%.

Indexes

All the DSE indexes but Industrial & Allied (IA) saw their values decrease in week 29 of 2023.

Index Closing Value 14th July 2023 Closing Value 21st July 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,835.88 1,813.34 -1.23% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,108.17 4,101.96 -0.15% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,122.32 5,124.56 0.04% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,953.19 3,932.06 -0.53% Commercial Services (CS) 2,163.74 2,161.21 -0.12%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 14th July 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 21st July 2023 Variation % CRDB 480 475 -1.04% DCB 150 140 -6.67% DSE 1,820 1,700 -6.59% EABL 2,720 2,640 -2.94% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,120 3,060 -1.92% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 520 485 -6.73% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 485 480 -1.03% NMB 3,460 3,460 0.00% NMG 330 330 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,700 1,640 -3.53% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,760 1,800 2.27% TICL 150 155 3.33% TOL 620 620 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners:

TICL: +3.33% TCCL: +2.27%

Losers:

DCB: -6.67% KCB: -6.73% DSE: -6.59%

The remaining companies saw no change in their closing prices for the week.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].