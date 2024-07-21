Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 29, 2024 Report: Trading Activity Declines, AFRIPRISE and CRDB Prices Surge

The trading week ending on Friday, 19th July 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a decrease in shares and bond activity compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 29 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.148 billion from 2,448,596 shares traded in 1,765 deals. This represents a decrease of -12.89% in total turnover and -42.69% in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 2.466 billion from 4,272,809 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

At the close of week 29 of 2024, the total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 17,405.18 billion and TZS 12,143.37 billion, respectively. This reflects an increase of 0.55% in total capitalization and 0.88% in domestic capitalization compared to the previous week (TZS 17,309.02 billion and TZS 12,036.78 billion).

Bond Market

The bond market recorded transactions worth TZS 69.21 billion, representing a decrease of -12.44% compared to TZS 79.05 billion the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of Week 29 in 2024, all indexes grew except for the Commercial Services (CS) index, which remained flat, and the Industrial & Allied (IA) index, which lost -0.02% of its value. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index experienced the most notable growth, increasing by 2.48% compared to the previous week’s close.

Index Closing Value 12th July 2024 Closing Value 19th July 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,073.85 2,085.38 0.56% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,544.28 4,584.52 0.89% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.14 5,119.02 -0.02% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,434.31 5,569.24 2.48% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

At the close of Week 29 in 2024, AFRIPRISE had the strongest weekly stock price gains for the third consecutive week, increasing by 8.89% compared to the previous week’s close. CRDB also showed strong weekly growth, rising by 7.27%. On the downside, NMG was the biggest loser for the second consecutive week, with a decline of -8.11%.