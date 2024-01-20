ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 3 of 2024: Tanga Cement Stock Price Continues to Increase

January 20, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week from Monday 15th to Friday 19th January 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a notable shift in market dynamics, characterized by a significant decrease in both total turnover and trading volume.

Turnover and Volume

In the third week of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,822.67 million, a significant decrease of approximately 71.75% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 6,454.08 million.

The total volume of shares traded was 3,412,896, also showing a decrease of about 67.94% compared to the 10,645,749 shares traded in the previous week.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB and TICL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

  1. CRDB: 3,054,073 shares
  2. TICL: 200,032 shares
  3. TPCC: 50,775 shares
  4. NICO: 44,128 shares
  5. NMB: 19,052 shares
  6. TCCL: 17,535 shares
  7. TOL: 15,615 shares
  8. DSE: 6,071 shares
  9. VODA: 2,370 shares
  10. DCB: 1,592 shares
  11. SWIS: 620 shares
  12. MKCB: 400 shares
  13. MBP: 518 shares
  14. PAL: 45 shares
  15. MUCOBA: 70 shares

    Market Capitalization

    As of Friday, 19th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,547.16 billion, while the Domestic Market Capitalisation stood at TZS 11,361.68 billion.

    This represents a decrease of 1.05% in the total market capitalization and a decrease of 0.35% in the Domestic Market Capitalisation, compared to Thursday, 11th January 2024, when the total market capitalization was TZS 14,701.20 billion and the Domestic Market Capitalisation was TZS 11,401.60 billion.

      Bond Market

      In Week 3 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted to TZS 63.89 billion, which includes both government and corporate bonds.

      This represents a decrease of approximately 31.9% compared to the previous week’s total of TZS 93.83 billion.

        Indexes

        The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index saw a minor increase of 0.06%, while the All Share Index (DSEI), the Industrial & Allied (IA), and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) saw minor decreases.

        The Commercial Services (CS) index experienced no weekly variation.

        IndexClosing Value 11th January 2024Closing Value 19th January 2024Variation
        All Share Index (DSEI)1,757.261,742.92-0.82%
        Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,304.204,289.41-0.34%
        Industrial & Allied (IA)5,184.755,148.26-0.70%
        Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,536.174,539.050.06%
        Commercial Services (CS)2,144.372,144.370.00%

        Stock Performances

        For the second week in raw, the best-performing stock was TCCL, with a price increase of 6.48%.

        The worst-performing stock was TPCC with a price decrease of -6.42%.

        StockClosing Price (TZS) 11th January 2024Closing Price (TZS) 19th January 2024Variation %
        CRDB4604600.00%
        DCB1301300.00%
        DSE1,7601,8002.27%
        EABL1,9001,840-3.16%
        JATU2652650.00%
        JHL2,8602,800-2.10%
        KA**80800.00%
        KCB350340-2.86%
        MBP3053050.00%
        MCB3103100.00%
        MKCB6306300.00%
        MUCOBA4004000.00%
        NICO5005102.00%
        NMB4,5004,5000.00%
        NMG3203251.56%
        PAL4004000.00%
        SWALA4504500.00%
        SWIS1,2401,2400.00%
        TBL10,90010,9000.00%
        TCC17,00017,0000.00%
        TCCL2,1602,3006.48%
        TICL1952002.56%
        TOL6606600.00%
        TPCC4,3604,080-6.42%
        TTP1201200.00%
        USL550.00%
        VODA7707700.00%
        YETU5105100.00%
        ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

          This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.

