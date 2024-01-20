Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 3 of 2024: Tanga Cement Stock Price Continues to Increase

The trading week from Monday 15th to Friday 19th January 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a notable shift in market dynamics, characterized by a significant decrease in both total turnover and trading volume.

Turnover and Volume

In the third week of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,822.67 million, a significant decrease of approximately 71.75% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 6,454.08 million.

The total volume of shares traded was 3,412,896, also showing a decrease of about 67.94% compared to the 10,645,749 shares traded in the previous week.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB and TICL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 3,054,073 shares TICL: 200,032 shares TPCC: 50,775 shares NICO: 44,128 shares NMB: 19,052 shares TCCL: 17,535 shares TOL: 15,615 shares DSE: 6,071 shares VODA: 2,370 shares DCB: 1,592 shares SWIS: 620 shares MKCB: 400 shares MBP: 518 shares PAL: 45 shares MUCOBA: 70 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 19th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,547.16 billion, while the Domestic Market Capitalisation stood at TZS 11,361.68 billion.

This represents a decrease of 1.05% in the total market capitalization and a decrease of 0.35% in the Domestic Market Capitalisation, compared to Thursday, 11th January 2024, when the total market capitalization was TZS 14,701.20 billion and the Domestic Market Capitalisation was TZS 11,401.60 billion.

Bond Market

In Week 3 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted to TZS 63.89 billion, which includes both government and corporate bonds.

This represents a decrease of approximately 31.9% compared to the previous week’s total of TZS 93.83 billion.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index saw a minor increase of 0.06%, while the All Share Index (DSEI), the Industrial & Allied (IA), and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) saw minor decreases.

The Commercial Services (CS) index experienced no weekly variation.

Index Closing Value 11th January 2024 Closing Value 19th January 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,757.26 1,742.92 -0.82% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,304.20 4,289.41 -0.34% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,184.75 5,148.26 -0.70% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,536.17 4,539.05 0.06% Commercial Services (CS) 2,144.37 2,144.37 0.00%

Stock Performances

For the second week in raw, the best-performing stock was TCCL, with a price increase of 6.48%.

The worst-performing stock was TPCC with a price decrease of -6.42%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 11th January 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 19th January 2024 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,800 2.27% EABL 1,900 1,840 -3.16% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,860 2,800 -2.10% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 350 340 -2.86% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 500 510 2.00% NMB 4,500 4,500 0.00% NMG 320 325 1.56% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,240 1,240 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,160 2,300 6.48% TICL 195 200 2.56% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,360 4,080 -6.42% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

