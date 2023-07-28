DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 28th July 2023: Turnover Up By +23%, NICO Winner of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a significant increase in turnover in the week ending Friday 28th July 2023, compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

The total turnover for week 30 of 2023 was TZS 1.88 billion, representing an increase of approximately +23.98% from the previous week’s total of TZS 1.52 billion.

The total volume of shares traded was 3,853,692 shares, an increase of approximately +22.71% from the previous week’s total of 3,140,638 shares.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization saw a decrease of -0.89% from TZS 15,121.11 billion on 21st July 2023 to TZS 14,985.94 billion on 28th July 2023.

The domestic market capitalization saw a slight increase of +0.01% from TZS 10,852.53 billion to TZS 10,853.95 billion.

Bond Performances

The bond market saw a variety of bonds traded throughout the week, including 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds with various coupon rates. The highest bond trading activity was recorded on Friday, July 28th, with TZS 46.91 billion traded in 16 deals.

Corporate Bonds

There was limited activity in the Corporate Bonds segment, with only one transaction recorded on Monday, July 24th, where a 3-year Sustainable bond with a coupon rate of 8.50% and a face value of TZS 50.00 million was traded at 100.0000%.

Indexes

Only the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index saw its values increase, barely, in week 30 of 2023.

Index Closing Value 21st July 2023 Closing Value 28th July 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,813.34 1,797.14 -0.89% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,101.96 4,102.50 0.01% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,124.56 5,124.56 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,932.06 3,933.83 0.05% Commercial Services (CS) 2,161.21 2,161.21 0.00%

Stock Performances

Throughout the week, several counters saw activity. CRDB consistently had shares traded across the week, with the highest volume of 3,121,845 shares traded on Monday, July 24th. Other counters that saw activity include DCB, DSE, MKCB, NICO, NMB, SWIS, TCL, TPCC, and VODA.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 21st July 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 28th July 2023 Variation % CRDB 475 475 0.00% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,700 1,720 1.18% EABL 2,640 2,500 -5.30% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,060 3,100 1.31% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 485 475 -2.06% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 480 495 3.13% NMB 3,460 3,460 0.00% NMG 330 335 1.52% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,640 1,640 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,800 1,800 0.00% TICL 155 155 0.00% TOL 620 620 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners:

NICO: +3.13% NMG: +1.52% JHL: +1.31% DSE: +1.18%

Losers:

EABL: -5.30% KCB: -2.06%

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices, hence they neither fall in the winners nor losers category.

