Weekly Market Report Friday 4th August 2023: Turnover Up By +6.5%, DCB Winner of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a moderate increase in turnover in the week ending Friday 4th August 2023, compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

The total turnover for week 31 of 2023 was TZS 2.00 billion, representing an increase of approximately +6.5% from the previous week’s total of TZS 1.88 billion.

The total volume of shares traded was 996,244 shares, a decrease of approximately -74.1% from the previous week’s total of 3,853,692 shares.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization saw a slight increase of +0.17% from TZS 14,985.94 billion on 28th July 2023 to TZS 15,011.62 billion on 4th August 2023.

The domestic market capitalization saw a slight increase of +0.41% from TZS 10,853.95 billion to TZS 10,898.79 billion.

Bond Performances

The bond market saw a variety of bonds traded throughout the week, including 7-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds with various coupon rates.

The highest bond trading activity was recorded on Friday, August 4th, with TZS 77.39 billion traded in 21 deals.

Corporate Bonds

There was limited activity in the Corporate Bonds segment, with only one transaction recorded on Wednesday, August 2nd, where a 3-year Sustainable bond with a coupon rate of 8.50% and a face value of TZS 2.00 million was traded at 85.1100%.

Indexes

Closing Value 28th July 2023 Closing Value 4th July 2023 Variation 1,797.14 1,800.22 0.17% 4,102.50 4,119.46 0.41% 5,124.56 5,127.31 0.05% 3,933.83 3,986.23 1.33% 2,161.21 2,161.21 0.00%

Stock Performances

Throughout the week, several counters saw activity. CRDB consistently had shares traded across the week, with the highest volume of 250,392 shares traded on Tuesday, August 1st. Other counters that saw activity include DCB, DSE, MKCB, NICO, NMB, SWIS, TCL, TPCC, and VODA.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 28th July 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 4th July 2023 Variation % CRDB 475 465 -2.11% DCB 140 145 3.57% DSE 1,720 1,720 0.00% EABL 2,500 2,440 -2.40% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,100 3,160 1.94% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 475 490 3.16% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 780 710 -8.97% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 495 480 -3.03% NMB 3,460 3,540 2.31% NMG 335 335 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,640 1,640 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,800 1,840 2.22% TICL 155 150 -3.23% TOL 620 630 1.61% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners and Losers

Winners:

DCB: +3.57% KCB: +3.16% NMB: +2.31% TCCL: +2.22% JHL: +1.94% TOL: +1.61%

Losers:

MKCB: -8.97% EABL: -2.40% CRDB: -2.11% NICO: -3.03% TICL: -3.23%

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices, hence they neither fall in the winners nor losers category.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].