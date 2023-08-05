Weekly Market Report Friday 4th August 2023: Turnover Up By +6.5%, DCB Winner of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a moderate increase in turnover in the week ending Friday 4th August 2023, compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
The total turnover for week 31 of 2023 was TZS 2.00 billion, representing an increase of approximately +6.5% from the previous week’s total of TZS 1.88 billion.
The total volume of shares traded was 996,244 shares, a decrease of approximately -74.1% from the previous week’s total of 3,853,692 shares.
Market Capitalization
The total market capitalization saw a slight increase of +0.17% from TZS 14,985.94 billion on 28th July 2023 to TZS 15,011.62 billion on 4th August 2023.
The domestic market capitalization saw a slight increase of +0.41% from TZS 10,853.95 billion to TZS 10,898.79 billion.
Bond Performances
The bond market saw a variety of bonds traded throughout the week, including 7-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds with various coupon rates.
The highest bond trading activity was recorded on Friday, August 4th, with TZS 77.39 billion traded in 21 deals.
Corporate Bonds
There was limited activity in the Corporate Bonds segment, with only one transaction recorded on Wednesday, August 2nd, where a 3-year Sustainable bond with a coupon rate of 8.50% and a face value of TZS 2.00 million was traded at 85.1100%.
Indexes
|Closing Value 28th July 2023
|Closing Value 4th July 2023
|Variation
|1,797.14
|1,800.22
|0.17%
|4,102.50
|4,119.46
|0.41%
|5,124.56
|5,127.31
|0.05%
|3,933.83
|3,986.23
|1.33%
|2,161.21
|2,161.21
|0.00%
Stock Performances
Throughout the week, several counters saw activity. CRDB consistently had shares traded across the week, with the highest volume of 250,392 shares traded on Tuesday, August 1st. Other counters that saw activity include DCB, DSE, MKCB, NICO, NMB, SWIS, TCL, TPCC, and VODA.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 28th July 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 4th July 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|475
|465
|-2.11%
|DCB
|140
|145
|3.57%
|DSE
|1,720
|1,720
|0.00%
|EABL
|2,500
|2,440
|-2.40%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,100
|3,160
|1.94%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|475
|490
|3.16%
|MBP
|350
|350
|0.00%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|710
|-8.97%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|495
|480
|-3.03%
|NMB
|3,460
|3,540
|2.31%
|NMG
|335
|335
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,640
|1,640
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,800
|1,840
|2.22%
|TICL
|155
|150
|-3.23%
|TOL
|620
|630
|1.61%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,120
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Winners and Losers
Winners:
- DCB: +3.57%
- KCB: +3.16%
- NMB: +2.31%
- TCCL: +2.22%
- JHL: +1.94%
- TOL: +1.61%
Losers:
- MKCB: -8.97%
- EABL: -2.40%
- CRDB: -2.11%
- NICO: -3.03%
- TICL: -3.23%
The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices, hence they neither fall in the winners nor losers category.
