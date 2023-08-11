Weekly Market Report Friday 11th August 2023: Bond Market Up By +271%, NMG Winner of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a massive jump in the turnover of the bond market in the week ending Friday 11th August 2023, compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During the week ending Friday, 11th August 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.194 billion from 2,317,592 shares traded in 356 deals.

This compares to a turnover of TZS 1.215 billion from 2,467,876 shares traded in 352 deals during the previous week, representing a decrease of -1.73% in turnover.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 1,748,791 shares traded throughout the week, NMB with a total of 28,648 shares traded over the week, and VODA with a block trade of 423,000 shares.

Meanwhile, the bond market recorded a turnover of TZS 44.42 billion from various deals, compared to TZS 11.96 billion during the previous week, marking a significant increase of +271.5%.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 11th August 2023 was TZS 14,911.25 billion, an increase from TZS 14,890.23 billion as of 4th August 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 10,929.24 billion, compared to TZS 10,912.23 billion of the previous week.

This represents an increase of +0.14% and +0.16% for total and domestic market capitalisation respectively.

Indexes

Index Closing Value 4th August 2023 Closing Value 11th August 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,800.22 1,788.18 -0.67% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,119.46 4,130.97 0.28% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,127.31 5,130.67 0.07% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,986.23 4,019.66 0.84% Commercial Services (CS) 2,161.21 2,161.21 0.00%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 4th August 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 11th August 2023 Variation % CRDB 465 460 -1.08% DCB 145 145 0.00% DSE 1,720 1,720 0.00% EABL 2,440 2,260 -7.38% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,160 3,200 1.27% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 490 485 -1.02% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 710 710 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 480 480 0.00% NMB 3,540 3,680 3.95% NMG 335 350 4.48% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,640 1,640 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,840 1,900 3.26% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 630 630 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners and Losers

Top Performers:

NMG: Increased by +4.48% from TZS 335 to TZS 350. NMB: Increased by +3.95% from TZS 3,540 to TZS 3,680. TCCL: Increased by +3.26% from TZS 1,840 to TZS 1,900. JHL: Increased by +1.27% from TZS 3,160 to TZS 3,200.

Underperformers:

EABL: Decreased by -7.38% from TZS 2,440 to TZS 2,260. CRDB: Decreased by -1.08% from TZS 465 to TZS 460. KCB: Decreased by -1.02% from TZS 490 to TZS 485.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices, hence they neither fall in the winners nor losers category.

Bond Market

Government Bonds: The bond market was dominated by the 25-year maturity bonds with coupon rates ranging from 12.56% to 15.95%. The 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% also saw significant activity.

Corporate Bonds: Activity was observed on Wednesday with the NMB Sustainable bond of 3-years being traded, and on Monday with a 5-year bond being traded.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].