DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 1st September 2023: +140% Increase in Turnover, NMB Winner of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a remarkable surge in market activities, particularly in turnover, during the week ending Friday 1st September 2023, in comparison to the preceding week.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 28th August to Friday, 1st September 2023, the DSE registered a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,239.11 million from a total volume of 2,522,084 shares traded.

This marked a substantial increase of 140.8% in turnover compared to the TZS 513.93 million from week 34.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 1,771,772 shares traded throughout the week, NMB with a total of 48,949 shares traded over the week, and TICL with a total of 361,750 shares traded.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 1st September 2023 stood at TZS 14,792.46 billion, an increase of 0.74% from TZS 14,683.58 billion as of 25th August 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,097.06 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.11% from week 34.

Bond Market

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 69.80 billion, marking a decrease of 34.63% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 106.77 billion.

All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment.

Indexes

The DSE witnessed a generally positive trend in its indexes over the week. The All Share Index (DSEI) and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) both experienced upward movements, with increases of 0.74% and 0.80% respectively.

This indicates a favorable sentiment across both local and all shares listed on the DSE. However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS) sectors remained stable, showing no change over the week.

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) sector stood out with a notable rise of 2.66%, highlighting a strong week for financial institutions on the exchange.

Index Closing Value 25th August 2023 Closing Value 1st September 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,760.87 1,773.92 0.74% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,161.21 4,194.38 0.80% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.08 5,120.08 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,137.09 4,247.25 2.66% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 25th August 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 1st September 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 145 145 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,820 -2.15% EABL 2,220 2,260 1.80% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,900 2,960 2.07% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 400 395 -1.25% MBP 350 315 -10.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 690 690 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 485 485 0.00% NMB 3,860 4,040 4.66% NMG 340 340 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,720 0.00% TICL 155 150 -3.23% TOL 620 620 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January, 2023 to 5th January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*h July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners and Losers

Winners of the Week

NMB: Experienced the highest growth, with its stock price increasing by 4.66% from TZS 3,860 to TZS 4,040. JHL: Saw a growth of 2.07%, with its stock price rising from TZS 2,900 to TZS 2,960. EABL: Also had a positive week, with its stock price increasing by 1.80% from TZS 2,220 to TZS 2,260.

Losers of the Week

MBP: Experienced the most significant decline, with its stock price decreasing by -10.00% from TZS 350 to TZS 315. TICL: Saw a decline of -3.23%, with its stock price dropping from TZS 155 to TZS 150. DSE: Experienced a decrease of -2.15%, with its stock price moving from TZS 1,860 to TZS 1,820.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.

